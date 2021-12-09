Intesa Sanpaolo will go up less now, but the dividend is promising
The analysts’ view, PUBLISHED:
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
by Davide Pantaleo
READ MORE ARTICLES ON
Intesa Sanpaolo Ftse Mib Spread BTP
Intesa Sanpaolo travels down, but loses less than the Ftse Mib and the other banks: Credit Suisse cuts its target price.
In the wake of the negative trend of the Ftse Mib, today’s session continues to decline for Intesa Sanpaolo which defends itself better than both the Ftse Mib and the other banks.
Intesa Sanpaolo down, but less than the Ftse Mib and the other banks
The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with an increase of two percentage points, today is cautious and drops by 0.29% to 2.2515 euros, with over 30 million shares, far from the average of the last 30 days equal to approximately 95 million.
Intesa Sanpaolo resists despite the storm on BTP and Spread
The bad indications coming from the bond market also affect Intesa Sanpaolo’s performance today.
The BTP-Bund Spread widens decisively and rallies by 5.13% to 135.2 basis points.
A rain of sales is falling on BTPs that see rates fly, so much so that the ten-year yield leaps from 10.4% to 1.019%.
Intesa Sanpaolo: Credit Suisse revises its target price
The move by Credit Suisse, which has decided to revise its valuation on the stock, is certainly not helpful for Intesa Sanpaolo.
On the one hand, analysts have decided to maintain a cautious view, confirming the “neutral” recommendation and on the other hand they have adjusted the target price downwards from 2.6 to 2.5 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of approximately 11% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.
Intesa Sanpaolo: the appeal of the dividend remains
The Swiss bank reiterated its 2021-2023 estimates on the Italian group, but cutting the sustainable Rote forecast for banking activities in Italy from 8% to 6.5%.
Analysts appreciate Intesa Sanpaolo’s business model, but believe that room for growth is limited, due to the bank’s exposure to Italy.
Credit Suisse maintains a positive view on Intesa Sanpaolo’s optionality in relation to excess capital.
The group could also decide to proceed with further distributions to shareholders: analysts believe that Intesa Sanpaolo’s solid Common Equity Tier 1 supports the dividend, whose yield is among the highest in the European banking sector.
Trend-online Deputy Director, born in 1978.
After completing his studies at the Classical High School “Antonio Calamo” of Ostuni I entered the world of economics.
For about twenty years I have been dealing with Stock Exchange and Finance. After having worked as a financial promoter for several years, in 2005 I joined the Trend-online team as an editor, to later become deputy director of the cylinder head. Among other countless activities, I take care of maintaining relationships with all the experts, analysts and traders, consulted daily by Trend-online.
My motto is? “Life is like a mirror, if you look at it smiling it will smile at you”.