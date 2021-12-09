Intesa Sanpaolo will go up less now, but the dividend is promising

Intesa Sanpaolo travels down, but loses less than the Ftse Mib and the other banks: Credit Suisse cuts its target price.

In the wake of the negative trend of the Ftse Mib, today’s session continues to decline for Intesa Sanpaolo which defends itself better than both the Ftse Mib and the other banks.

Intesa Sanpaolo down, but less than the Ftse Mib and the other banks

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with an increase of two percentage points, today is cautious and drops by 0.29% to 2.2515 euros, with over 30 million shares, far from the average of the last 30 days equal to approximately 95 million.

Intesa Sanpaolo resists despite the storm on BTP and Spread

The bad indications coming from the bond market also affect Intesa Sanpaolo’s performance today.

The BTP-Bund Spread widens decisively and rallies by 5.13% to 135.2 basis points.

A rain of sales is falling on BTPs that see rates fly, so much so that the ten-year yield leaps from 10.4% to 1.019%.

Intesa Sanpaolo: Credit Suisse revises its target price

The move by Credit Suisse, which has decided to revise its valuation on the stock, is certainly not helpful for Intesa Sanpaolo.

On the one hand, analysts have decided to maintain a cautious view, confirming the “neutral” recommendation and on the other hand they have adjusted the target price downwards from 2.6 to 2.5 euros, a value that implies an upside potential of approximately 11% compared to the current prices on Piazza Affari.

Intesa Sanpaolo: the appeal of the dividend remains

The Swiss bank reiterated its 2021-2023 estimates on the Italian group, but cutting the sustainable Rote forecast for banking activities in Italy from 8% to 6.5%.

Analysts appreciate Intesa Sanpaolo’s business model, but believe that room for growth is limited, due to the bank’s exposure to Italy.

Credit Suisse maintains a positive view on Intesa Sanpaolo’s optionality in relation to excess capital.

The group could also decide to proceed with further distributions to shareholders: analysts believe that Intesa Sanpaolo’s solid Common Equity Tier 1 supports the dividend, whose yield is among the highest in the European banking sector.