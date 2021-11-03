Intesa Sanpaolo’s profit rises to 4.01 billion: shareholders receive a 1.4 billion dividend

Intesa Sanpaolo’s net profit in the first nine months of the year rose by 28.7% to 4.01 billion euros (last year, including the provisional negative goodwill originating from the acquisition of Ubi Banca, the profit was state of 6.4 billion, ed). In the third quarter, the net profit recorded by the bank led by Carlo Messina was equal to 983 million euros, an increase compared to the same period last year: for the whole of 2021, the group had the goal of reaching 4 billions of profit.

Also for this reason, the board of directors of Intesa Sanpaolo has approved the distribution of a dividend equal to 1.4 billion euro (7.21 euro cents per share), as an interim dividend based on the results of 2021: the interim it will be paid on November 24th.

As regards the dividend policy, based on the results of 2021, in line with the 2018-2021 Business Plan, the distribution of a cash amount corresponding to a payout ratio equal to 70% of the net profit is expected.

In the first nine months of the year, Intesa Sanpaolo recorded net interest of € 5.95 billion, down by 4.2% compared to the € 6.21 billion of the same period last year. Net commissions amounted to 7.01 billion (+ 11.5%). The result of the insurance business amounted to 1.22 billion. Net operating income amounted to € 15.77 billion (+ 3.4%). Operating costs amounted to € 7.9 billion, down by 2.3% compared to the 8.1 billion in the first nine months of 2020, following a decrease of 0.6% for personnel expenses, of 5.9% for administrative expenses and 3.3% for depreciation.

In the first nine months of the year, the group recorded a reduction in impaired loans, gross of value adjustments, of approximately 47 billion from the peak of September 2015 and of approximately 34 billion since December 2017, exceeding in advance, by approximately 8 billion , the reduction target of approximately 26 billion envisaged for the entire four-year period of the 2018-2021 Business Plan. The stock of impaired loans decreased in September 2021, compared to December 2020, by 12.6% gross of value adjustments and by 14.9% net; the incidence of impaired loans on total loans in September 2021 was 3.8% gross of value adjustments and 2% net.

The bank also underlines that in the first nine months of the year it provided support to the real economy with approximately € 58 billion of new medium / long-term credit in the first nine months of 2021: € 50 billion was disbursed in Italy, of of which approximately 42 billion to households and small and medium-sized enterprises.