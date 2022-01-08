Intesa sides with the fashion sector

Intesa Sanpaolo takes to the catwalk in support of the fashion world on the day when the Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti announces 2.2 billion for strategic industrial chains, including fashion. An expansion of the financial endowment of the Development Contracts, 450 million allocated in the budget law 2022, arrived thanks to the resources foreseen by the NRP. Financial resources, technological transformation and new investments are instead the heart of the agreement signed yesterday by Ca ‘de Sass with the Italian Fashion System (Smi): one of the largest world organizations representing the textile industries which in Italy has over 400 thousand employees. and about 50 thousand companies. The agreement was created to support the associated companies and the entire supply chain, severely affected by the pandemic, in order to revitalize all segments of the value chain. “The main purpose of this agreement, explains the bank, is to make the financial and consulting tools of Motor Italia, the strategic program of Intesa Sanpaolo activated in 2021 to allow SMEs to relaunch themselves through development projects, accessible also to the audience of companies in this sector. and new credit and achieve the objectives of the NRP ».

In detail, Intesa will provide member companies with new solutions to restore their liquidity and enhance their investment projects. Starting from the possibility of refinancing existing medium and long-term credit lines, extending the duration of the amortization plan up to 15 years. Initiatives are also planned to encourage the technological development of SMEs in the sector through dedicated financial solutions. To these are added S-Loan funding for projects oriented towards ESG values ​​and sustainable development. Access to the six billion euro Circular Economy ceiling is among the possibilities envisaged by the agreement.

«The textile and fashion sector contributes to increasing the excellence of Italy all over the world. It is important for Intesa Sanpaolo, says Stefano Barrese, head of Banca dei Territori Intesa Sanpaolo to support all the companies in this supply chain particularly marked by the pandemic crisis, recognizing their main financial needs, including the extension of debt maturities and the need for liquidity. Today’s agreement will therefore make it possible to strengthen Intesa Sanpaolo’s bond with SMI and will allow us to reach the highest number of companies in the supply chain “. Between now and 2026, Intesa Sanpaolo plans medium / long-term disbursements of over 410 billion.