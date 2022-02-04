IntesaSanpaolo, 2021 accounts. 2022 dividend balance of 0.0789 euros

The bank closed the year with a sharp increase in net income and a decline in non-performing loans. Intention to proceed with a buy back announced

Intesa Sanpaolo communicated i preliminary financial results of 2021, the year ended with a sharp increase in net income and a decline in non-performing loans.

In addition, the bank’s board of directors formulated the proposed allocation of the operating profit and announced its intention to proceed with a buy back, as well as having approved the business plan for the period 2022-2025.

IntesaSanpaolo 2021 financial statements: income statement data

In detail, IntesaSanpaolo ended 2021 with a Net income of 4.19 billion euros, up 27.7% compared to the 3.28 billion recorded the previous year, against provisions – allocated from pre-tax profit – equal to 2.2 billion, for the ‘further strengthening the future sustainability of the institute’s results. In particular, the 2021 allocations concerned 1.6 billion euros of additional value adjustments to accelerate the reduction of impaired loans. The increase in net profit was 19.4% compared to € 3.51 billion if we exclude the components relating to the acquisition of UBI Banca and the accounting impact of the related impairment of goodwill.

The result of operational management it rose by 5.4%, from 9.36 billion to 9.87 billion euros. The cost / income ratio in 2021 was 52.5%, compared to 54.1% in 2020.

THE net operating income amounted to 20.79 billion euros, up 1.9% compared to 20.4 billion in 2020, benefiting from the growth in net commissions (+ 9.3% to 9.54 billion).

IntesaSanpaolo: data for the fourth quarter of 2021

The last quarter of 2021 closed with a net profit of 179 million euros, compared with the loss of 3.1 billion recorded in the last three months of 2020 (profit of 393 million if the components relating to the acquisition of UBI Banca).

Operating income amounted to € 5.02 billion, down by 2.5% compared to € 5.15 billion in the same period of 2020, as a result of the decline in net interest income.

IntesaSanpaolo financial statements: loans (including impaired) at the end of 2021

At the end of 2021 i loans to customers amounted to 465 billion euros, up by 0.5% compared to 31 December 2020 and down by 0.1% compared to 30 September 2021 (up 3% compared to 2020 considering the average volumes for the period).

On the same date the complex of impaired loans (bad debts, unlikely to pay and overdue / overdue) had dropped to 7.08 billion euros, down 34.1% compared to 10.74 billion at 31 December 2020. In this context, bad loans had reduced to 2.13 billion euros from 4 billion at 31 December 2020, with an incidence on total loans equal to 0.5% (0.9% at 31 December 2020) and a coverage ratio of 70.4% ( 58.3% at the end of 2020).

IntesaSanpaolo financial statements: balance sheet aggregates at the end of 2021

At the end of 2021 the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio it was 14.5% (14.7% at the end of 2020), after the deduction of the reserves distributed in October 2021, the 2021 interim dividend paid in November 2021 and the proposed 2021 dividend balance; IntesaSanpaolo’s estimate of the pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio when fully implemented is equal to 15.2%.

IntesaSanpaolo reported that at the end of 2021 the financing transactions with the ECB to optimize the cost of funding and support the investments of client companies amounted to approximately 132 billion euro, entirely made up of TLTRO III.

IntesaSanpaolo’s 2022 dividend

The management of IntesaSanpaolo has proposed the distribution of a balance of the 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year) of € 0.0789 per ordinary share, for a total amount of € 1.53 billion. The coupon will be detached on May 23, 2022 and payment on May 25th.

Comparing the unit amount to the reference price of the share recorded on February 3, 2022, the result would be a dividend yield of 2.9%.

IntesaSanpaolo, proposed buy back

Subject to the approval of the ECB, the board of directors of IntesaSanpaolo has proposed a purchase of treasury shares to be launched in 2022 and their subsequent cancellation for a equivalent of € 3.4 billion.

The times and methods of the buy back will be disclosed within the terms provided for by the law. Consequently, also considering the coupon balance, the cash return for shareholders is equal to 4.9 billion euros.

IntesaSanpaolo, the financial estimates for 2022



Management has also provided some iindications for 2022.

The top management of IntesaSanpaolo expect a net profit of over 5 billion euros.

Furthermore, the management estimates a growth in revenues and a continuous cost management, a consequent increase in the operating result and – also due to a strong reduction in the cost of risk – in the gross operating result.



