IntesaSanpaolo accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

The goal of a net profit of at least € 4 billion for the full year has already been achieved. IntesaSanpaolo confirmed the dividend policy

Intesa Sanpaolo announced the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, which they saw the target of a net profit of at least € 4 billion for the full year has already been achieved.

IntesaSanpaolo confirmed the dividend policy. The board of directors has approved an advance payment of € 0.0721 per share which will be assigned on November 22, 2021, for a total amount of € 1.4 billion.

In detail, IntesaSanpaolo ended the first nine months of 2021 with a Net income of 4.01 billion euros, up 28.7% compared to 3.11 billion recorded in the first three quarters of last year, excluding the provisional negative goodwill originating in the third quarter of 2020 from the acquisition of UBI Banca. The top management of IntesaSanpaolo reported that the result has already reached the goal of a net profit of at least 4 billion euros for the whole of 2021.

The result of operational management it rose by 17.7%, from 6.77 billion to 7.96 billion euros. The cost / income ratio in the first nine months of 2021 it was equal to 50.1%, compared to 53% in the first three quarters of 2020.

THE net operating income amounted to 15.9 billion euros, up by 15.4% compared to 13.78 billion in the first nine months of 2020, benefiting from the strong growth in net commissions (+ 23.6% to 7.1 billion) .

In the solo third quarter 2021 IntesaSanpaolo recorded a net profit of 983 million euros, while net operating income increased by 7% to 5.09 billion euros.

At the end of September 2021 the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio it was 14.3% (14.7% at the end of 2020), after the deduction of the reserves distributed in October 2021, the dividends accrued in the first nine months of 2021 and the coupons accrued on the Additional Tier 1 issues; IntesaSanpaolo’s estimate of the pro-forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at full capacity is 15.1%.

Also at the end of September 2021 i loans to customers amounted to 463 billion euros, up 0.1% compared to 31 December 2020 and down 0.2% compared to 30 September 2020 (up 0.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 3, 5% compared to the first nine months of 2020 considering the average volumes for the period).

On the same date the complex of impaired loans (bad debts, unlikely and past due / overdue defaults) had dropped to 9.14 billion euros, down by 14.9% compared to 10.74 billion at 31 December 2020. In this context, bad loans had reduced to 3.58 billion euros from 4 billion at 31 December 2020, with an incidence on total loans equal to 0.8% (0.9% at 31 December 2020) and a coverage ratio to 60.7% (58.3% at the end of 2020).

IntesaSanpaolo reported that as at 30 September 2021 the financing transactions with the ECB to optimize the cost of funding and support the investments of client companies amounted to approximately 131 billion euros, entirely made up of TLTRO III.

Based on the 2021 results, in line with the 2018-2021 Business Plan, the management expects the distribution of an amount of cash dividends corresponding to a payout ratio equal to 70% of the net profit, on which the board of directors administration has an advance payment of € 0.0721 per share was approved which will be assigned on 22 November 2021 and paid out on 24 November, for a total amount of 1.4 billion euros.



