IntesaSanpaolo, the financial calendar for 2022: financial statements, quarterly and dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo communicated on financial calendar for the year 2022.

In particular, the February 3, 2022 the Board of Directors will meet to approve the 2021 consolidated financial statements and to define the destination of the profit for the year (possible dividend), in addition to the approval of the business plan; the results and the business plan will be presented to the financial community the following day. The March 1st the Board of Directors of the institute will also approve the 2021 financial statements of the parent company.

These are the other financial appointments of IntesaSanpaolo for 2022:

April 29, 2022 : ordinary shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2021 financial statements and the proposed allocation of the profit for the year, as well as for the appointment of the BoD (single call).

May 6, 2022 : board of directors for the approval of the financial report for the first quarter of 2022.

May 23, 2022 : detachment of the dividend approved by the shareholders' meeting.

May 25, 2022 : dividend payment.

July 29, 2022 : board of directors for the approval of the financial report for the first half of 2022.

November 4, 2022 : board of directors for the approval of the cash flow statement for the third quarter of 2022 and resolution regarding the distribution of an interim dividend.

November 21, 2022 : detachment of the interim dividend relating to the 2022 financial year approved by the BoD.

November 23, 2022: payment of the interim dividend for the year 2022.