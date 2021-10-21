Intesi Group is the first Italian company to invest in Bitcoin for treasury purposes

As for Tesla And Microstrategy, the first industrial and treasury operations in this area also arrive in Italy crypto-asset. Intesi Group, the Italian leader for digital signature And Qualified Trust Service Provider, becomes a shareholder of CheckSig, the main Italian company for the custody of asset digital, and invests part of its liquidity in Bitcoins kept at CheckSig.

As Certification Authority, Intesi Group has always kept the cryptographic keys involved in the digital signature processes also recognized by the public administration and which secure transactions in the financial field. For this the company sees in custody services for crypto-asset a natural extension of its industrial sphere, the application of know-how cryptographic in the territory fintech.

“We strongly believe in the future of innovative technologies based on cryptography, because we know how it works: for more than twenty years we have been technological partners and trust service providers of the main Italian banking groups, as well as production and service companies at an international level – comments Paolo Sironi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intesi Group -. This is why we entered CheckSig’s capital as shareholders and we diversified a part of the liquidity of our treasury by investing in Bitcoin, an asset uncorrelated from traditional financial instruments such as shares, government bonds, currencies and commodities “.

Like physical gold, Bitcoin is a bearer instrument and requires professional custody. For this reason, Intesi Group has relied on CheckSig, a company that offers the highest safety standard available on the international market and excellent reliability and transparency, both for the insurance guarantees of SATEC Underwriting (Cattolica Assicurazioni group), and for the SOC certificates. provided by Deloitte.

“We are pleased that Intesi Group has chosen us as a partner – commented Ferdinando Ametrano, Chief Executive Officer of CheckSig -. Transparency and safety are our founding values, the trust of our customers is the main asset we cherish: we are proud to deserve it more and more. We are the only Italian crypto company to boast insurance coverage, for the peace of mind of our customers, and SOC certifications, the international standard for process validation and corporate security. And our technology is the state of the art for Bitcoin custody ”.

Loading... Advertisements

CheckSig is the Italian leader in Bitcoin custody services for institutional players and highly capitalized individuals. With its personalized assistance service, it is a partner of investors oriented to the medium-long term, integrating its offer with services of brokerage, tax assistance, management of the generational handover, consultancy and training. The security of the funds in custody is guaranteed by a state-of-the-art multi-signature and multi-level protocol, which allows customers and auditor to have certainty of the integrity of the assets held.

“If until recently crypto-assets were seen as a technological experiment, today the big financial players are entering the market. The regulation in the United States and Europe is becoming clearer and better, it is no longer the time to stand by, at least for those who are in the sector and know what it is. When our customers need support in managing the changes brought about by these innovative technologies, we will be ready with our usual competence and reliability – resumes Sironi -. Providing the tools of knowledge and understanding of a phenomenon still often misunderstood: this has always been one of the qualifying points of CheckSig’s offer, both before and after the investment in Bitcoin that is entrusted to us in custody. – concludes Ametrano – The resolution of the problem of security in the custody is the heart of our company, but we also offer consultancy and training through our Digital Gold Institute, the main Italian think tank on the subject of Bitcoin and blockchain, and we collaborate with the best professionals in the legal and tax fields. and insurance. “

With different but synergistic skills and roles, CheckSig and Intesi Group are candidates as protagonists in the development of the fintech and Bitcoin industry, not only in Italy.