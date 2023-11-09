intestinal connection

Allergic disorders are on the rise in infants and young children, and now scientists have discovered that four of the most common childhood allergies may have origins in the gut that were unexpected until recently, marking a new turn in prevention and treatment of these types. Can give. Of health problems.

Eczema, asthma, food allergies and/or hay fever that affect children may arise from an imbalance in the community of bacteria living in their gut, called the intestinal microbiota, according to the University of (UBC) and Researchers at British Columbia Children’s Hospital have found out. (BCCH), both in Canada.

According to UBC (www.ubc), these findings on the characteristics of the intestinal microbiota and its impact on health in the first years of life could lead to the development of new ways to predict whether a child will develop allergies and to manage these reactions. can be prevented from developing. .CA).

“We’re seeing more and more children and families seeking help in the emergency department because of allergies,” says study co-director and author Dr. Stuart Turvey, a BCCH researcher and professor of pediatrics at UBC.

According to Professor Turvey, “Billions of children around the world suffer from allergies, including one in three in Canada, and it is important to understand why this happens and how to prevent it.”

According to UBC, each of the four pediatric allergies studied has unique and distinct symptoms, but Turvey’s team wanted to explore whether these illnesses might have a common origin related to the composition of children’s intestinal microbiota. Is.

Although each of these diseases “has its own list of symptoms and most researchers study them individually, when we look at what’s going wrong at the cellular level, these allergies actually have a lot in common,” Dr. Charisse says. says Peterson, co-lead author of the study and a researcher in Dr. Turvey’s laboratory.

For their research, scientists examined the clinical assessment as well as their microbiota (from stool samples collected at clinical visits) of 1,115 children who were followed from birth to five years of age. was done, and almost half of them (592) were. Diagnosis of one or more allergic disorders.

Representative image of intestinal microbiota. Photo: IMEO.

Imbalance in microbiota.

Analysis of stool samples showed that children who developed any of the four allergies that the study focused on had dysbiosis, that is, an unbalanced intestinal microbiota, which likely affected the lining of their intestines. and induce an inflammatory response. Elevated within the intestine, according to UBC.

“In general, our bodies tolerate the millions of bacteria living in our intestines because they promote our health, maintain a strong barrier between those bacteria and our immune cells and limit inflammatory signals that “Switch those immune cells into action.” says researcher Courtney Hoskinson, co-author of the study.

Researchers have discovered that children who developed allergies before the age of five typically had a failure in the intestinal “barrier mechanism.”

According to UBC, many factors can shape children’s gut microbiota, including diet, how we are born, where we live and our exposure to antibiotics.

The data obtained in this study show that “the use of antibiotics in the first year of life is more likely to lead to allergic disorders later on, while breastfeeding during the first six months of a child’s life has a protective effect.” ” This happened with all allergic disorders studied,” according to Dr. Turvey.

Researchers hope these findings can be used to develop treatments that correct dysbiosis and help prevent childhood allergies.

A variety of probiotic fermented foods. Photo: IMEO.

Recommendations for parents.

The dietitian says, “This finding, like other previous studies, highlights the importance of caring for the microbiota, which has the ability to synthesize vitamins, fatty acids, amino acids and other substances that have regulatory and regulatory effects on our health. Do positive activities.” .Nutritionist Sonia Peñado from the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO).

In this sense, Peñado explains that breastfeeding promotes the implantation of certain types of bacteria and delays the implantation of others, having a healthy effect on the microbiota, which is why he recommends it for the first six months of life or more. Recommend to maintain for time. To interrupt it quickly.

It also recommends that expectant mothers eat a balanced diet rich in fiber, fruits and vegetables and include fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut or kombucha, which are beneficial for both the expectant mother and the pregnant woman. Would be beneficial for diversity. His child.