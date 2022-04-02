Intestine, correct motility is essential for well-being and health

There are also cases in which intestinal peristalsis is completely absent. “This disorder, known as intestinal atony, prevents the progression of fecal material within the intestine. Generally, this is a temporary condition, which spontaneously regresses within a couple of days; in the most severe forms, however, it can cause intestinal obstruction, that is, a complete blockage or serious impairment of the passage of food, liquids, digestive secretions and gases through the intestine, a blockage that puts people’s lives at risk. Inflammatory processes of the abdominal organs, such as perforated duodenal ulcer, cholecystitis, appendicitis, diverticulitis or pancreatitis, are generally the cause of atony, ”explains Giacco.

In some peopleon the other hand, there is an excessive intestinal peristalsis. “This situation causes diarrhea and if it persists for a long time it can become dangerous for health, because it can lead to dehydration of the organism, to an impaired absorption of the macro and micronutrients necessary for health and to the alteration of the composition of the intestinal bacterial flora. This disorder is mainly caused by bacterial and viral infections, but also food intolerances and allergies ”, explains the expert.

Not always at the origin of an impaired intestinal motility there are intestinal diseases, sometimes only a functional disorder known as irritable colon or spastic colitis. The functional disorder can be characterized by an increase or a slowdown in peristalsis and cause different symptoms, but without generating significant alterations. “In the presence of irritable colon and spastic colitis there are symptoms such as swelling, meteorism, abdominal pain, cramps, constipation or diarrhea or alternation of the two; if these disorders are recurrent we speak of irritable bowel syndrome, the exact causes of which are unknown. Among those possible, there is an altered communication between the brain, nerve fibers innervating the intestine and intestinal muscles, – adds Giacco. – Stress and the intake of some particular foods are considered triggers of irritable bowel, it is no coincidence that some people complain of symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome when they take chocolate, coffee, tea, spices, fatty foods, fruit, peas, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, milk, alcoholic substances, sugary drinks “.

It is therefore important take care of nutrition and adapt the diet to the needs and symptoms of each one. “Increase the consumption of foods rich in fiber in those suffering from constipation or reduce it in those suffering from diarrhea; reduce the intake of lactose, mono-disaccharides, fermentable polysaccharides and polyols (naturally occurring or chemically synthesized carbohydrates); reducing fats and all foods that induce intestinal gas production causing bloating can help reduce irritable bowel symptoms ”, concludes the researcher.

Rita Bugliosi, Almanac of Science

