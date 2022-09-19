Intimacy coordinator talks about the most challenging erotic scenes in The house of the dragon

The erotic scenes of the house of the dragon They have raised comments of all kinds on social networks. Some find them to be quite strong, others are happy with them, and many wonder how they are carried out. One of the secrets of Hollywood is the use of intimacy coordinatorsprofessionals in charge of directing the movements and positions of the actors when filming sexual moments.

Miriam Lucia is the privacy coordinator in charge of the house of the dragon. In his curriculum he has productions such as The White Lotus, The Neversand currently works at Saltburnthe new film by Emerald Fennel (Promising Young Woman). She recently offered an interview for dead linewhere he discussed the most challenging scenes in the house of the dragon.

The HBO mega production has as a rule that any scene with sexual physical contact must be supervised by an intimacy coordinator. This in order for the actors to feel comfortable with their work and the team around them. These were Lucia’s words:

“The first part of my work is mental and psychological, we work on what the director wants and how the actors feel about it, we look for limits and consent. In rehearsal we work on the physical part and how to block certain movements. If I’m on set and I find someone is finding it difficult, I spend time with them and we go over it.”

the universe of Game of Thrones has been characterized by sexual scenes involving actors of various ages, a situation that has spread to the house of the dragon. The situation is complex, because the characters also face issues such as incest, forced marriages or even sexual awakenings that are not satisfied. What has been the most challenging scene so far? Lucia answered this:

“I would say the most challenging scene was between Emily (Carey) and Paddy (Considine), mainly because of her age, the implications and how it would be viewed. I wondered if she had done enough work with it. I would also say the scene with Milly (Alcock) in the same episode. When we shot her intimate scene with Daemon, Matt Smith was in her late 30s and she was only 21 or 22. She’s not underage, but a lot of these young women hadn’t done scenes like this.”

Finally, Lucia was questioned about the inevitable comparisons with Game of Thrones. Many consider that the series was very explicit in its sex scenes. It is even criticized that the nudes were free and contributed little to the plot. Although Lucia did not work on the original series, she does consider that things have changed in this regard, at least in the handling of the subject.

“Game of Thrones got a bad rap in terms of the press and the #MeToo movement. Even Emilia Clarke and other actors talked about how difficult and gratuitous everything was sometimes, and how much pressure they felt. With the house of the dragon you have not only a production team that is sensitive to it, but also a cast that is very conscious and careful about what they will access. There is already a precedent.”

Do you think that the erotic scenes of the house of the dragon are much more respectful and “pleasant” to look at compared to those of Game of Thrones? The series premieres an episode every sunday at 8 pm (Mexico City time) by HBO Max.