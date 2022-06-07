Intimacy: Premiere, cast, synopsis and trailer of the Netflix series

The Spanish series is starred by the one known for La casa de papel, Itziar Ituño and the famous Ana Wagener, who take the role of Malen and Alicia. Netflix.

What is the distribution of Intimacy?

Itziar Ituno

The Basque actressknown worldwide for starring in the Iberian sensation series The Money Heist in the role of Raquel Murillo, returns to the streaming giant with this political thriller taking the place of Malen.

Patricia Lopez Arnaiz

Patricia Lopez Arnaiz is bego in privacy. The Spanish known for Ane and Uno para todos, will be one of the four women who fight to maintain the line between public and private.

Veronica Echegui

The Spanish is known for Trust, Fortitude or You are killing me Susana. However, now as Annewill have a deeper role than we have ever seen him.

Anne Wagener

In Latin America, we remember Ana Wegener mainly for her role in Alejandro González Iñarritú’s Biutiful. But, little by little and thanks to streaming, we are getting to know more about the talented Spanish actress who stands out in Privacy in the role of Alicia.

Yune Nogueiras

The young actress, who debuted last 2020 with the Basque film Akelarre, has her first major foray into the world of streaming in the role of read.

Intimacy trailer

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

‘I had consensual sex with another adult. I know that the publication of that video did serious damage to my public image,’ Itziar Ituño is heard saying as Malen. To, simply and through images, tell us how the lives of these women who seek to free themselves from public scrutiny intertwine. Simply, to end with that hook to the most important theme of the series, again in Malen’s voice, ‘I feel shame, but I don’t feel ashamed. I leave that to those who have tried to sink me using my privacy’.

Where to see Intimacy?

Counting with 8 chapters, Privacy is one of the brand new june releases that promises to fulfill the label of ‘the best of summer 2022’. you can see it by Netflix.