‘Intimacy’, the new Spanish Netflix series that puts the theft of images on the table

What would happen if they leaked a sex tape of you? If we talk about Mexico, you could well protect yourself with the Olympia Law, but… if you were a candidate for a public position? Do you think they would continue to support you? That’s what it’s about “Intimacy”, the new Spanish Netflix seriesx that with only the trailer has left us thinking and wanting more.

From this it goes:

A politician with a promising future finds herself at a crossroads, because someone leaked a sexual video of hers. Although he has nothing to do with his candidacy, machismo, accusations and trials are not long in coming and his political position is threatened.

While many try to embarrass Malen (Itziar Ituño), she shows her face and along the way she finds more stories of women who have lived the same as her. Even the case of a young woman who, faced with the ridicule of society, decides to end her life.

With these simple lines we hope that “Intimacy” has caught your attention. But let’s leave the simplicity and get to the main topic: the violation of privacy.

For years, we have known cases of celebrities and non-celebrities, whose photos and videos are exposed to the public eye. There are even groups on different platforms where they are shared.

Let us remember the case of Jennifer Lawrence, who was teased and singled outsa worldwide for the images of her that were leaked without her permission or authorization.

At the time, the Oscar-winning actress said she felt ashamed. And here we ask ourselves, why? Why should a woman feel bad about a robbery, because someone decided to leak those photos without her consent? Fortunately, her case made us think about the news we share on the internet and, also, because there was an arrest for this theft.

This, in Mexico, fortunately is already a crime thanks to the Olympia Law. However, in many countries of the world they still do not react to these cases.

Another point that we must address, and the series puts it on the table, is being the owners of our sexuality. The fact that we enjoy ourselves and want to record ourselves or take photos of ourselves has nothing to do with our abilities to perform our jobs. And we will see that very well embodied in “Intimacy”.

Definitely this series that premieres on June 10 on Netflix and consists of eight chapters will give us a lot to talk about and think about. We leave you the trailer: