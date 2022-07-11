Intimate confidences: Kim Kardashian confides in botox

“Being beautiful is important to me, admits Kim Kardashian in an interview published in the August edition of the magazine “Allure” which she is on the cover. I think it’s more for me than for 90% of the people on the planet.

In this interview, the reality star at the head of an empire, she created a clothing brand and has just launched a line of beauty products, trusts about motherhood, his law studies but, above all, cosmetic surgery. “I had botox injections in the frown line but I calmed down recently, she concedes.” And that’s all? No lip, cheekbone or eyelash extension surgery? “I never did anything, she maintains stubbornly. No injections in the lips or in the cheeks.

No excessive surgery therefore according to the Californian, aged 41, who took her first steps as a model last week in Paris, but laser sessions at home “when everyone is in bed.”

As for his famous posterior, radio silence. Kim Kardashian brushes aside the idea that she is the source of an impossible beauty ideal. “If I can do it, everyone else can too,” she says. There are so many different criteria of beauty. I never wanted to look like the girls I saw on TV or in magazines. I always wanted to be myself and see beauty wherever it was.”