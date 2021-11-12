Intimate Itch? Maybe you make this mistake (which we all do)!

The most common mistake women make about intimate itching? An unsuspected one! Even if we believe we maintain impeccable intimate hygiene, in fact, sometimes we make a big mistake that only makes the situation worse!

Even if not many people know it, the vagina is self-cleaning: this means that mucus is produced inside it that cleanses it, pushing out all the unwanted bacteria and “corpuscles” that may have decided to “inhabit” inside.

Despite this, many women find it strictly necessary to cleanse the vagina several times a day, even penetrating with the fingers inside the vaginal canal in the agreement that it is the ideal maneuver for a deep cleansing.

It goes without saying that excessive cleansing and perhaps with the wrong products it is one of the most glaring mistakes that can be made regarding feminine intimate hygiene, but there is another one that could be defined as “excess of zeal”.

The mistake that makes intimate itching absolutely unbearable!

Exactly how it happens when we wash too often in the hope of preventing infections and bad smells, many women come to use unnecessary surgical aids too frequently but especially when there is no need.

The vaginal douches, which can be purchased safely in pharmacies as an over-the-counter medicine, they often come used incorrectly by women who hope in this way to solve problems related to burning and intimate itching.

What is often ignored is that douching is often very aggressive because they must be used in specific situations, when the conditions of the vaginal flora are seriously compromised and there is a need to make a “clean slate” to allow the body to restore the natural balance of the bacterial flora.

Very often vaginal douches are used by the most demanding women in terms of hygiene in order to eliminate bad smells or menstrual flow residues from the vaginal canal.

Another use, absolutely incorrect, consists inuse vaginal douching to clean the vagina after intercourse believing they can avoid any infections or even prevent or terminate a pregnancy.

As completely absurd as it may seem, incorrect or too frequent use of vaginal douches is extremely harmful for the vagina as it deprives our body of its (highly effective) natural defenses.

One of the most serious consequences of excessive vaginal cleansing is pelvic inflammatory disease, with extremely intense pains during sexual intercourse, vaginal discharge of various kinds, blood loss outside the menstrual cycle, persistent fever, general weakness, etc.

Also, to add insult to injury, if vaginal douches are used incorrectly they can be vehicle of infections, because the bacteria present on the surface of the cannula used for washing can be introduced into the vagina. With the vaginal flora compromised, contracting any infection will be very simple.

Finally, if you hear of the bad smell coming from the vagina it is strictly necessary to avoid douching and ask for a doctor’s intervention to understand how to treat that particular condition: not all infections are the same and each must be treated separately with specific medicines! If there is an infection in progress, a wash performed with the product or with the wrong frequency could promote the spread of the infection rather than stop it!