Intimate itching, how to relieve it with natural remedies

Causes

Intimate itching is a common ailment that can be transient or recurrent, depending on the cause. Behind the burning, discomfort and itching that affect the external or internal private parts there can be many more or less serious factors. Among the most frequent causes of intimate itching we find:

irritations

bacterial infections

fungal infections

allergic reactions

How can you understand what is the cause of intimate itching? First of all it is necessary evaluate the duration and frequency of the disorder and check if you have other symptoms in addition to itching. If the intimate itch is caused by an irritation, for example, the disorder will manifest itself sporadically and transiently and will hardly be accompanied by other manifestations. L’irritation it can result from the use of too aggressive intimate cleansers, internal or external absorbents or underwear and resolves spontaneously within a few days. If, on the other hand, the private parts also appear swollen and red, the itch could result from one allergic reaction triggered for example by linen, or by substances contained in the intimate detergent.

On the other hand, when the intimate itching is particularly intense and is accompanied by discharge, it is possible that the cause of the disorder is a ‘infection bacterial or fungal, the two main causes of itching. Greenish or yellowish discharges of bad odor associated with itching or burning are often the signal of a bacterial infection, while white and dense odorless discharge can be caused by mycosis, particularly vaginal candida. Many infections can be sexually transmitted, but bacteria and fungi can also proliferate as a result of imbalances in the vaginal flora. The vaginal bacterial flora is in fact composed largely of lactobacilli responsible for the acid pH typical of the vaginal environment, which helps to defend against possible external aggressions. When the pH is altered by internal or external factors, the vaginal environment is more vulnerable and more prone to irritation and infections: menopause, pregnancy, birth control pills, antibiotic therapies but also some diseases such as diabetes or a reduction in immune defenses, are examples of factors that can promote infections and, consequently, intimate itching.

What to do

In order to combat intimate itching, it is essential to trace the cause that triggered it. So the first thing to do is to make an appointment with the gynecologist or gynecologist, for a visit that will ascertain the reason behind the disorder. A medical examination is essential especially if the itching is accompanied by pain, discharge or bad smell or if it does not resolve spontaneously within a few days. Through the visit and any more in-depth analyzes, the gynecologist or gynecologist will be able to establish the cause and, consequently, the appropriate treatment. THE natural remedies they can help in case of transient intimate itching, caused by irritation, or as adjuvants to prescribed therapies, to relieve symptoms and promote or speed up healing. In addition to this, in case of intimate itching it is always a good idea to take care of nutrition and personal hygiene using a mild detergent and wear white cotton underwear or other natural, breathable and non-colored materials.

Natural remedies

For quick relief from intimate itching, you can proceed with one cleansing delicate with corn starch and warm water. In addition to rice starch, delicate liquid soaps based on aloe, mallow, chamomile or lavender gel can be used for cleansing. These are natural substances with emollient and soothing properties. In the case of chamomile and lavender, in addition to calming the itch, these two plants also perform an antibacterial action and therefore increase the effectiveness of any treatments in progress. Very often essential oils are also recommended against intimate itching, such as tea tree essence – antibacterial and antifungal – and that of lavender, antibacterial and soothing. Essential oils can be added to a tablespoon of rice starch or a tablespoon of intimate cleanser, combining a single drop. Since the essences are powerful enough and the vaginal area is delicate and able to absorb more than the skin, essential oils should be used with caution and no later than five to seven days, at most twice a day and their use is not recommended. during pregnancy. In any case, be careful not to overdo it in daily washing, because excessive cleansing could dehydrate and further irritate the area.

The aloe gel, as well as for cleansing, can also be useful to apply on intimate areas for increase hydration, relieve irritation and itching; for this purpose it is necessary to choose a product that is as natural as possible and free of potentially irritating substances such as fragrances and perfumes. Internally, however, it is possible to evaluate remedies that increase the immune defenses such as echinacea, eleutherococcus, schisandra, which can help the body to defend itself better in case of bacterial or fungal infections; obviously, the association between the prescribed therapy and a possible supplement should be discussed with your doctor.