intimate photo unveiled on Instagram, the whole Internet in shock!

We thought their falling out was ancient history, but it’s back to a round between Kanye West and Drake. The two rappers, who sang together last December, during a joint concert for the release of Larry Hoover, are still waging a merciless war.

They join forces

The proof, on April 19, the Canadian rapper shared a series of photos on Instagram, and slipped into the game a selfie taken with … Taylor Swift! The 32-year-old singer has a long-standing dispute with Kanye West. It started in 2009, when Kanye West took the stage at the VMAs to explain live that Beyoncé deserved the prize that was given to Taylor Swift.

Since then, among other pettiness, the rapper explained that he had returned the country starlet “popular“in its title”famous“, and showed up in the music video naked in bed with her … Taylor Swift, she did not stop there, and multiplied the attacks in song.

What are they doing together?

But what is Taylor Swift doing on Drake’s Instagram? “They are too soft to understand the meaning of hard work“explained the rapper. Does this mean that the stars will soon release a duet together? Or did Taytay and Champagnepapi just announce that they love each other? Officially, Taylor Swift is still in a relationship with Joe Alwyn since 2016…

