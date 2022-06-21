Intimate video of actor Santi Millán leaked with another woman and his wife supports him

Last Sunday the Spanish actor Santi Millán began to become a trend on Twitter, of whom an intimate video was leaked where he had sexual relations with a woman who was not his wife.

Millán, who is also a television presenter, referred to the subject through the ABC newspaper and limited himself to saying that the leak of that video is a crime.

“I am not going to make any comment. I do not want to say how things should be approached, but the news here is that a crime has been committed”, the Catalan has commented. “I don’t understand laws or anything else, so I’m not going to comment,” said the Spaniard.

For her part, his wife, Rosa Olucha, did not remain silent and made a publication where she demanded respect your husband’s privacy.

It was through a publication in his personal account of Instagram where the television producer wanted to send a seven picture message.

In the “post” made, he added the following text:

“Okay, I’m fine. You should ask how is he. He is the one who has suffered an attack on his privacyWhich, by the way, is a crime. YOUR privacy. His and no one else’s.”

Second, you don’t have to feel sorry or support anyone. I am not a victim and there are no sides or properties here. Neither he is mine nor I am his.

Third, for those of you who don’t know (and I’m sorry), there are many types of families. in ours, FREEDOM, RESPECT and TOLERANCE are the pillars on which we have built this project. We have walked many kilometers together and many more apart, we have stumbled a thousand times, we have spoken when necessary. We have changed the rhythm when we have tired and, for now, not so bad.

In fourth place, I’m too lazy to see that at this point consensual and private sex continues to cause scandals. Yes, gentlemen, people fuck! Inside and outside the couple. It almost makes me lazier than when it is made public, the majority take pity on women with the classic “poor thing she didn’t know about” or “what an idiot who allowed it”. Catholic and patriarchal society shit.

Fifth, the mainstream media sucks. You talk about these issues as “scandals” when in reality you will have to talk about “crimes” or simply keep quiet.

I hope that those who were worried about me are now calmer. Me and my family, fine. Thank you”.