intimidated by the singer, Stromae reveals how they got closer!

On July 27, Stromae was released on all platforms with his latest single, “Mon Amour”, in duet with a certain Camila Cabello. On his Instagram account, with an extract from the clip, the Belgian singer let his joy burst: “‘Mon amour’ in collaboration with Camila Cabello is OUT!!! Thank you so much Camila for giving a new dimension to this title, it’s a real honor! The title and the clip are available everywhere! Check out what it happened in ‘La villa Mon Amour’ on Youtube”. This week, in the columns of the magazine RollingStone, he reveals the underside of their meeting.

“Yes, I’m a big fan.“

It was on May 2, in New York, at the Met Gala, organized annually by the popess of fashion Anna Wintour. And because Stromae also has an international career, the French-speaking singer won his entry ticket on the steps. That evening, a happy combination of circumstances, he rode at the same time as Camila.

He remembers : “We were in line and I was standing behind Camila. She recognized me immediately. I was so surprised that she had ever heard of me“. Very surprised, Stromae continues: “At first, I wasn’t sure if it was her, so I asked: “Are you Camila Cabello?”. And the singer of “Havana” respond : “Yes, I’m a big fan.“.

The two stars exchanged their contacts that evening, and a few months later, Camila Cabello took the plunge. Stromae says: “One day she sent me that ‘Mon Amour’ was her favorite song on my last album ‘Multitude’. I said, ‘This is my next single. Do you want to collaborate?'”

Camila Cabello would then have answered him “to the angels”, “three times yes, in capital letters“. And that’s how they found themselves in the studio. Stromae does not hide his pride in having achieved such a blow and compliments: “I love the way she sings on this song.” And thanks to Camila, Stromae begins to dream of new glories.

Heading to the Grammys?

Already awarded several Victoires de la Musique in France, he assures: “I would love to be nominated for a Grammy with ‘Multitude’. It would make me so proud and happy. As a musician, winning a Grammy is a dream. And as a French-speaking singer, it would be even more special. It would be a real recognition of my work, outside of Europe”.

