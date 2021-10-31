Into the pit, review – Nerd4.life

Our review of Into The Pit, a new fantasy-hued roguelite that brings your mind back to the frenzy of Doom

The nostalgia effect is a goal that many producers (not just videogames) try to achieve today: a little for a real sense of affection towards a past creation or trend, a little for the relative simplicity of building on the foundations stable and already run in instead of starting all over again. The second option is the one chosen by Nullpointer Games for its Into the Pit, a first-person roguelite that draws from the gaming culture of the late twentieth century and reworks (in a decidedly “crafty” way) the basic concepts to adapt them to the current market. In this Into the Pit review we show you why it is a title to try (especially since it is also available on Xbox Game Pass), but also to approach with distrust.

A narrative pretext Into the Pit: the Village, the nerve center of our adventure Usually, we don’t approach a roguelite because we place great expectations in the story being told. Indeed, most of the time this is just an “excuse” to give the game action a go. Into the Pit is no exception. The adventure catapults us in a distinctly fantastic world, inside which we impersonate a “mystic” in search of his cousin, who disappeared immediately after finding a demonic “pit” at the foot of a small village. To be able to understand what happened to the girl, we must delve into the depths of the dark dimensional rift. This is the summary of the plot behind the game. Nothing too elaborate, but still in line with what is proposed by other titles. However, this does not mean that the game is justified in offering a small narrative sector. In fact, in several similar adventures, to replace the emptiness of a consistent and significant main plot, we generally find a whole contextual undergrowth capable of building, one piece at a time, the interest in the environment to be explored. The examples of the past have given ample proof of the effectiveness of this “staging”, yet Into the Pit seems to lose this boat too, proposing too little narrative content, unable to create a strong and lasting attachment between the player and the game world.

A classic roguelite Into the Pit: the room from which to access the various realms of the pit The game features the classic roguelite structure, with several procedural elements as well. Before going down into the pit, the player has the option to choose the “realm” to venture into and some permanent abilities. A normal game consists of five levels. To help you better understand the structure of the latter, imagine a square area outlined by four walls. On each of them there are two portals that lead to the rooms where the actual action will take place. The player is left to choose which portal to go through, depending on the reward he wants to get (highlighted with a symbol above each arch). Until a room is chosen on each of the four walls, it will not be possible to proceed to the next level. The game ends when the player dies, or when he manages to reach the fifth level ea defeat the boss. Into the Pit: An example of the chests, only available in certain rooms Back in the village, we can improve and expand our roster of starting skills thanks to various vendors (unlockable as you save the villagers lost in the pit). And, as per tradition, the cycle basically continues until you are tired of playing. The peculiarity of Into the Pit is the fact that every game is never the same, but not only for its own procedural nature, as well as for the ability to mix “biomes” (six in total) and unlock different combinations of environments and enemies to face.

A world of anniversaries Into the Pit: environments and situations often repeat themselves If the possibility of merging different characteristics is interesting on the card, it becomes a little less so when you are actually in contact with the reality of the game. As interesting as an intuition, it is undeniable that this choice was made to mask the little variety of maps, which are repeated very often (even during the first game). The design of places and enemies changes, but the rest remains almost unchanged (including the abilities of the opponents, all very similar, differentiated only by some status effects). This leads, after a very few hours of play, to know perfectly the environments, patterns and position of enemies and objects, practically zeroing the parable of learning and making the whole process of descending into the pit become something extremely mechanical and calculated, at times devoid of a real challenge.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 8.1

Processor: Intel Core i5-8250U (4 * 1800), AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (4 * 3500) or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce MX 150 (2048 VRAM), Radeon RX 550 (4096 VRAM) or equivalent

Memory: 3 GB of available space Recommended requirements Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ (2 * 2800), AMD FX-9590 (8 * 4700) or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1060 (6144 VRAM), Radeon R9 390X (8192 VRAM) or equivalent

Memory: 3 GB of available space

Fast-paced gameplay Into the Pit: Action is quick and needs responsiveness Fortunately, when it comes to pure and simple gameplay, Into the Pit seems to be more at home. The game is without a doubt one shooter. As soon as they go down into the pit, the player is given the opportunity to choose (among three options provided randomly) a type of spell (which we could call “burst of fire”) for each hand and a defensive ability. Each time, therefore, the attack strategy will necessarily be a little different, since you have to adapt to the fighting style (closer or from distance, or a mixture of both) depending on the spells available. Loading... Advertisements From the moment you set foot in the first arena (it will be for the slightly retro graphic style, it will be for the demonic context), the mind immediately returns to the splatter frenzy of the Doom saga. In fact, the gameplay is reminiscent of that of id Software titles. Hyperkinetic and addicted to the speed of action, it seems to be for whole minutes to free a room, when in truth only a handful of seconds have passed. Which is not bad. Indeed, this time dilation pushes you to complete the picture as quickly as possible, so as to improve your time. The frenzy of the game is always kept high (at least on PC) by a speed of interactions capable of eliminating the dead moments. The simplicity of the screens and the responsiveness of commands allow you to move quickly between arenas, a key feature for a title with this pace.

Visually nostalgic, technically problematic Into the Pit: Visually the game is very pleasing A few images are enough to notice the care reserved for the visual sector of Into the Pit. With a nostalgic eye, the game pays homage to videogame history, but also manages to make it current, through well-designed lighting effects and a varied color palette, used in a very original way. It’s not one of those universal styles, able to please everyone, but surely a niche will appreciate the work behind the title. However, there is a “but”. Despite being graphically inspired, the game is technically very dirty. Between inaccurate hit-boxes and various interpenetrations (it often happens that the character gets stuck in the walls, which in a game where movement is fundamental, is equivalent to a “game over”), Into the Pit, at times, is so beautiful that see how frustrating to play.