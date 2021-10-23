Into the Woods film tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

Into the Woods is the film tonight on TV on Saturday 23 October 2021 broadcast in the late evening on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Into the Woods film tonight on tv: cast

Directed by Rob Marshall. The cast consists of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick, Johnny Depp, Lucy Punch, Christine Baranski, Frances de la Tour, Billy Magnussen, Daniel Huttlestone, Tammy Blanchard, Tracey Ullman, Simon Russell Beale.

Into the Woods movie tonight on tv: plot

In order to break the curse that a Witch has thrown on them, a baker and his wife, eager to form a family, find themselves forced to help her, as she herself has fallen victim to a curse from which she must free herself in order to break their . In order to free the Witch, the couple must find the necessary ingredients by venturing into a Wood. Here the baker and his wife meet Cinderella, as she escapes from the palace, Little Red Riding Hood, who is walking towards her grandmother with the Wolf at her heels, Rapunzel, still trapped in the tower, the young Jack on his way to the market. Each of them has one of the objects necessary to break free the Witch, but each of them also has a wish to fulfill …

Into the Woods streaming

Into the Woods streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Into the Woods film tonight on tv: trailer

