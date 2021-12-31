Into the woods, so Meryl Streep almost died on set

Arrived in theaters in 2014 and based on Stephen Sondheim’s musical of the same name, Into the woods is the film with Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp that will air this afternoon at 3.47 pm on Italy 1. It is a musical that brings together all the characters and stereotypes of the fairy tale tradition to create a single magical universe, where all the stories are intertwined to create a dense web of intrigue.

Into the woods, the plot

Directed by Rob Marshall, Into the woods is a film that focuses on the protagonists’ desire to take control of their lives and live as they like. There is Cinderella (Anna Kendrick) who would like to go to the prom and be noticed by the prince she is in love with and Jack (Daniel Huttleston) who wants nothing more than to keep his cow with him. These stories are intertwined with that of those who are the real protagonists of the story: a couple of bakers (James Corden and Emily Blunt) who, unable to have a child due to a curse, trust the advice of the same witch (Meryl Streep ) who cast the spell on their house that made them sterile. The witch, to make their wish come true, asks them in exchange for a crystal slipper, a cow, a lock of blond hair and a red cloak. To get all these items, the two will track down many characters, first of all Little Red Riding Hood who is running away from the Wolf (Johnny Depp), while the prince of Cinderella (Chris Pine) is not as blue as one might think.

So Meryl Streep almost died on set

While Into the woods both a film that tells of a magical world full of wonder and a cheerful musical, the making of the film risked becoming the scene of a tragedy whose consequences could have changed the world of cinema forever. During a question and answer session at the Directors Guild of America Theater in New York reported by Vanity Fair, the actor James Corden told how Meryl Streep risked her life while shooting the film.

As told by James Corden himself Meryl Streep he took the physical aspects of his first appearance with too much enthusiasm. The actress, in fact, makes her entrance in Into the woods entering vehemently into the inn of the bakers struck by the curse that does not allow them to have a child. During rehearsal, while also struggling with the rehearsal of her rather bulky stage costume, Meryl Streep jumped first on the chairs and then on the table. During one of these movements, the actress’s foot ended up getting entangled with the dress, causing her to lose her balance.

According to what is told by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base, both James Corden and director Rob Marshall were petrified to see Meryl Streep lose her balance and fall backwards, with the risk of violently banging her head and suffering lethal damage. Second IMDB, James Corden was frightened by the idea that he was witnessing the death of Meryl Streep, one of the most beloved actresses of all time. But, according to the account collected by Vanity Fair, the actress thought about saving the situation Emily Blunt who, without thinking about her pregnancy, threw himself forward and saved Meryl Streep before she hit the floor.