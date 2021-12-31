Into the Woods / Su Italia 1 the film with Meryl Streep

Into the Woods, film directed by Rob Marshall

Into the Woods will be broadcast today, December 31, starting from 3:50 pm, on Italy 1. It is a film that debuted in the year 2014 and which belongs to the musical, fantastic and dramatic genres. The director of this film turns out to be Rob Marshall, while the screenplay was written by James Lapine.

Within the cast of the film there are very famous actors such as Emily Blunt, James Corden, Meryl Streep, Anne Kendrick, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp, Billy Magnussen, Daniel Huttlestone, MacKenzie Mauzy, Tracey Ullmann and Lucy Punch. The music for the film was made by Stephen Sondheim while the photography was handled by Dion Beebe.

Into the Woods, the plot of the film: a magical landscape

Let’s read what the plot from Into the Woods. Inside a magical landscape, the main protagonists are present. These are the beloved characters of fairy tales who nevertheless all have a common sense of dissatisfaction. For example, Cinderella really wants to go to the party that the prince has thrown in his castle, a boy named Jack hopes that his cow can produce good milk to sell and finally there is a couple of bakers who would love to have a child. .

One day, the couple of bakers receive a horrible visit. A woman who calls herself The Witch has placed a terrible curse on them. This was because in the past, the family of bakers had stolen from the witch’s garden. Therefore, if they want to remove the curse and finally have a child, the couple must decide to ally themselves with the Witch.

They make a pact with the latter, the curse will be canceled if the couple manages to bring the woman 4 magical and useful items. In this case, the objects they will have to bring are a white cow, a lock of yellow hair, a golden shoe and a red cloak. To recover these objects, the couple of bakers will meet the characters of the most famous fairy tales and different situations will happen that will make everyone happy, as long as they are able to escape from the clutches of evil.

