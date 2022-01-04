Intolerant and spying: this is how the left moves on social media

It seems a paradox for those who preach good feelings and open-mindedness, but identity progressives represent the most intolerant and dull people around, especially on social media. Are you posting something that questions the new dogmas of political correctness? Instead of debating and arguing, they prefer to report you to Big Tech – which notoriously does little to protect the views of conservatives – and feed the ax of censorship, with all due respect to freedom of expression. Liberals, therefore, are the number one enemies of free speech: they want public discourse to fall within the lines that they themselves define and do not admit exceptions. They love the psychopolice. To attest it, as reported Free, a survey conducted by the American think-tank Cato Institute. According to the latter, in fact, ultra-progressives (“strong liberals”) are much more likely than ultra-conservatives to report a post by a user to a social media company.

On social media, progressives are more intolerant and spying

To be precise, ultra-liberals are three times more likely than ultra-conservatives to report another user to a social media company for sharing offensive content or false information. This behavior, explains the Cato Institute, is strongly linked to political ideology. Among social media users, 65% of ultra-liberals, 44% of moderate liberals, 32% of moderates, 21% of moderate conservatives, and 24% of ultra-conservatives reported someone on social media. Similarly, ultra-progressives, much more than conservatives, block people or delete them from their social circle. Eight out of 10 ultra-liberals (80%) did so, compared with 68% of moderate liberals, 48% of moderates, 44% of moderate conservatives and 46% of ultra-conservatives. This speaks volumes about those who preach love and tolerance for all and kneel for Black Lives Matter.

Conservatives most penalized on social networks

The fact that Big Tech platforms tend to protect the opinions of progressives more than those of conservatives is another fact and a widespread belief. Among social media users, the Cato Institute reports, more than a third (35%) of ultra-conservatives say they shared a post on a social networking site that was flagged or removed by the company compared to 20% of ultra-liberals. . Overall, conservatives are more likely to be penalized by social platforms than progressives. Three-quarters of Americans (75%) say they don’t trust social media companies when it comes to posting content. This view is shared by all ideological groups, although conservatives are more likely to be wary of social media companies than content moderation. What happened to the former president Donald Trump, after all, says a lot. And like him, to numerous conservative commentators and politicians. But there is a solution to everything: to rest assured on social media, you just need to be on the left.