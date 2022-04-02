Intramoenia: paid healthcare eats public healthcare

The Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) has recently released its latest report on intramural freelance activity (Alps), a term that refers to the services provided outside normal working hours by doctors in a hospital against the payment of a fee by patients. The report specifically presents the data of the national monitoring of services booked in freelance activity in 2020 and represents a useful tool to understand what role the Alps (also called intramoenia) plays within the health system as well as what the relationship between it is and ordinary business. In this sense, in 13 out of 21 regions some situations were found in which the ratio between the activity provided under the institutional regime and that provided intramoenia was found to be unbalanced in favor of the latter, making it difficult to access within a reasonable time. visits through the public system, effectively putting citizens in the position of having to pay handsomely for services that should be guaranteed.

At the national level, the report shows that the intramoenia performances are not higher than those provided under the institutional regime. The percentages are very different between the various types of visits, ranging from 3% of physiatric and oncological visits (where 97% of citizens are able to access visits through the NHS) to 42% of gynecological ultrasound scans. But it is on specialist services that the situation is most alarming, these represent 78% of the total intramoenia services. It is true that from 2019 to 2020 the services provided for a fee have decreased, passing from 4,765,345 to 3,204,061, but the data should not deceive. In between there was the general drop in visits that occurred during the pandemic, and in fact those provided through the national service channels also collapsed, from almost 59 million to 43.4 million.

The research testifies once again to a very different picture of health care among the Italian regions. In some local health organizations, an Alps / institutional ratio of over 100% was even found: this means that paid visits have exceeded those carried out through the ordinary public channel. A particularly serious situation in Lombardy (not surprisingly, the laboratory region in the privatization process of Italian healthcare) to the point that the Region decided a few days ago to intervene to limit the phenomenon, with the councilor for health, Letizia Moratti, who said that the intramoenia must be a free choice and not the only way to get visits in a reasonable time. Too bad the oxen have long since escaped from the pen.

There are also striking cases that demonstrate how, in certain local situations, being able to obtain visits under the national health service has become almost impossible. In a company in the Sicily Region, the Alps / institutional ratio went from 70% in 2019 to 296% in 2020 ″, with regard to urological examinations, a worsening was recorded in a company from the Marche region from 147% in 2019 to 228% in 2020 ”and with regard to obstetric and gynecological ultrasound scans, a worsening was found in a Campania company that went from “507% in 2019 to 524% in 2020”.

About that, a reading of the reported numbers was offered by Valeria Fava – responsible for coordinating health policies of Citizenship – that is the organization that contributed to preparing the “guidelines for the ex ante monitoring of the services booked in the Alps”. “In some situations, the ratio between services provided intramurally and in the institutional channel (which must not exceed 100%, ie for each service provided in the intramural channel there must be at least one delivered to the public) shows that for citizens the use of ‘intramoenia is not a free choice but an obligatory choice “said Fava, also underlining that – in relation to the lower number of health services provided in 2020 – the data” confirm the need to recover what has been suspended due to Covid and the need for citizens to return to ordinary care “.

