“Intrigue that thickens with new details. Juve, Arsenal and the Premier League, the latest updates …”

Gianluca Di Marzio, Sky Sport’s market expert, gives the latest updates on Dusan Vlahovic through his editorial for WILLIAMHILNEWS.IT. Here are his words:

“Strong, very strong. According to many the prototype of the center forward of the future. Contract expiring in 2023 and future far from Fiorentina already written: he will not renew – except for sensational and unthinkable up to now – twists. Dusan Vlahovic responds perfectly to the identikit of the “catchphrase” of the next winter transfer market, also because Viola – after President Commisso confirmed that the boy will not extend – is ready to sell it immediately, so as not to see the cost of the card “depreciated” with the “The contract deadline is approaching and already starting to plan the future, including the substitute. But where will Dusan Vlahovic, the 2000-born striker who like all the big Europeans go? Will he be sold or will he stay in Florence until June? and is enriched with new details day after day.

Arsenal and the Dusan “wall”

Arsenal has been the one who has taken the most concrete steps up to now. The Gunners have started a very positive dialogue with Fiorentina, so much so that Pradé and Barone were also in London to negotiate. The initial request for 80 million euros did not scare the English, ready to make an important economic effort for Vlahovic, but every speech has stalled in front of the wall raised by the footballer’s agents. The attacker, in fact, did not take into consideration the advances of the London club, so much so that the Gunners transfer men have never managed to get in touch with the Serbian representatives (who do not answer the phone), so as to expose him the project and the contractual proposal. A situation that made Arsenal impatient and decided to let go.

The Juve position

Juventus likes Dusan Vlahovic, as do almost all the top Italian and foreign clubs. At the moment, however, it is really difficult to hypothesize an assault by the Bianconeri for January: Fiorentina’s requests are too high (80 million starting point, even if it could be closed at a lower figure), conditions that lead us to think that it is an out-of-reach deal. for Juve in mid-season. Of course, some important transfers – Arsenal for example carried out a survey for Kulusevski – could shift some balance, but the feeling is that in January it will be very difficult for Juve to reach Dusan. Different speech instead in June. If Vlahovic stays in Florence until the end of the season, then Juventus will certainly be one of the teams signing up for the Serbian talent race next summer.

The Premier observes

Vlahovic did not even want to listen to Arsenal’s proposal, because he is waiting for an even more important club and an even more ambitious project both technically and economically, and for this reason he is willing to wait until June. So much so that Fiorentina’s suspicion is that the Serbian already has an agreement with another team or in any case a strong preference. Certainly the footballer is very popular in the Premier League. Tottenham, which had already looked for him last summer, could try to give it to Conte (more in June than in January); Manchester City remains at the window waiting to understand the evolution of the situation. As well as Atletico Madrid, a team that during the summer transfer market was very close to buying it.

No renewal, Fiorentina’s (rejected) proposals

To try to keep Vlahovic, Fiorentina was ready to make a very important economic sacrifice. As a last offer, the Serbian was offered a five-year engagement for a total of 20 million plus four additional bonuses, with the inclusion of a termination clause worth 75 million euros, while the agents were ready 3 million commissions upon signing. Proposals returned to the sender. Vlahovic’s agents have relaunched asking for a 4-year contract for a total of 23 million euros, ok the clause at 75 million but with 10% on the future sale and the exclusive sales mandate, as well as 5 million commissions at the moment. of the signature. Requests – which have become increasingly high every day – which have irritated Fiorentina and closed the speeches for the renewal.

Background Verona

To think that just over a year ago Vlahovic was about to move to Verona! Summer 2020, the Serbian until then had scored 8 goals between the league and the Italian Cup with Fiorentina throughout his career. A forward with a great future, but at Viola they weren’t so sure to give him a starting shirt immediately. The solution? Send it on loan. And here Verona, on the recommendation of the then coach Juric, comes forward. What blows everything up, however, is the firmness of Iachini – at that moment Fiorentina coach – who wants to keep him in the squad. Result? 21 goals in 37 Serie A matches and the explosion of a gem that is now worth 80 million “.