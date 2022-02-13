Introduced the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8: here are the models to pre-order

Samsung serves an encore. With a few months of delay, the South Korean giant has come out with two new devices enclosed in the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones and tablets. Three and three, in perfect level playing field.

He did it with great fanfare, with one of the biggest mobile events of the year. Same modus operandi as Samsung: as in previous years, there are two standard models with nearly identical specifications.

The biggest differentiator between them is size, with the Ultra model offering a premium option to consumers. All three models are powered by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Jan 1 and will have options available with variable memory and storage.

Samsung goes all-in on the display: never seen such large tablets

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus they have the same overall design, resemble a iPhone 5 with beveled edges and flat sides. Both smartphones have three rear cameras and a single front camera. The three-camera array boasts a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The telephoto lens will give you a 3x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S22 has a display that measures 6.1 inches, while the S22 Plus is 6.6 inches. They are both FHD + and have a variable refresh rate reaching 120Hz, with a touch sample rate of 240Hz when gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 + they are almost identical, it is on the Ultra that Samsung has decided to take a slightly different path. This is where he added the support of the S Pen but it did not include the S Pen at any point to be stored inside the phone, as on the occasion of the Galaxy Note.

It was the first Samsung to bring the S Pen to a phone, outside of the Note. And now with the S22 Ultra, the South Korean giant is expanding that capability with what it calls the Note experience. That is, by taking the S series and adding the most loved feature of the Galaxy Note line to it.

Android tablet chapter: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All three are equipped with Android 12 and Samsung’s proprietary customization skin, One UI 4.1. Each of them is powered by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1has a storage space between 128GB and 512GB (Ultra only) and extended memory via a microSD card up to 1 additional TB.

It wows the display, the largest Samsung ever offered in a tablet format, beating the 12.9-inch display of Apple’s largest iPad Pro. There are also two front-facing cameras on the Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung says the two cameras will improve video calling by keeping the user automatically framed during a call, even if they move.

After the event, pre-orders are on the portal, be on Amazon. Like previous launches, you can swap your old device for the new one, there are tie-in offers too, like a 25% discount on a Tab S8 if you buy a phone S22, as well as Samsung credit on certain accessories. After the pre-orders, the distribution, scheduled for February 25th.