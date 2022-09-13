Introduces Marvel to its ‘bad guys’

This weekend, Disney showed a preview of the new projects that will make up phase 5 of the UCM.

Marvel has had several teams of heroes in its history, but the time has come to introduce a group of villains to save the day.

During D23, Marvel revealed to the cast that will make up its new film, ´Thunderbolts´, a team of super villains that have already appeared in previous movies and series within this universe.

In the comics, the ‘Thunderbolts’ are a group of enemies of the most famous superheroes who are gathered to fulfill missions assigned to them by the United States government.

The film will star Florence Pugh who will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, after seeing her debut in the ‘Black Widow’ tape last year, she will be accompanied by Sebastian Stan as Bucky, faithful companion of Captain America, David Harbor as ´Red Guardian´, Wyatt Russell who, after what was seen in the series ´Falcon and the Winter Soldier´, now it will be ´US Agent´; Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr (Ghost in ´Ant-Man and the Wasp´) and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov alias ´Taskmaster´, will complete the cast in which we will also see Julia Louis-Dreyfus return to her character as Valentina Allegra. of Fontain.

No further details of the plot or that other characters could return to the film have yet been given, although it is rumored that we could see daniel bruhl like the evil Baron Zemo.

Jake Schreirer (Robot & Frank) directed the movie which will be released on July 26, 2024.