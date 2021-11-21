Tech

Introducing Ferrari Daytona SP3, the new red of the “Icona” family

Remember the glorious Ferraris that participated and won in prototype sports races in the 1960s. It is the new Daytona SP3, presented today in Florence on the occasion of the Ferrari 2021 Finali Mondiali at Mugello. In particular, it is inspired by the 24 Hours of Daytona on February 6, 1967 when Ferrari accomplished one of the greatest feats in its sporting history, placing three cars on the podium of the first race of the World Sport Prototype Championship.

It produces a power of 840 hp

The Daytona SP3, produced in a limited edition, is a car with a “Targa” type bodywork and becomes part of the “Icon” segment, born in 2018, which already includes the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2. The latest addition to the Maranello-based company is equipped with a naturally aspirated V12 engine in a central-rear position with a 7-speed gearbox. It delivers an output of 840hp, 697Nm of torque and a maximum engine speed of 9500rpm.

First deliveries by the end of 2022

Naturally supercar performance with a top speed of over 340km / h and traveling from 0 to 200km / h in 7.4 seconds and from 0 to 100 in just 2.85 seconds. The Daytona SP3 will be produced in only 599 units, 100 more than the Monza SP1 and SP2, and they are all already booked. The selling price is 2 million euros and the first deliveries will take place by the end of 2022. The entire production will be completed by 2024.

