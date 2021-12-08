Introducing the first third-party PS5 pad (and the price tag is substantial)

DualSense accompanied the launch of PS5, representing a fundamental element for a truly meaningful next-gen experience. Apparently, Sony’s official pad will soon be accompanied by a first third-party controller.

After all, DualSense has become over the months the real bulwark of the new PlayStation generation, thanks also and above all to haptic feedback.

The peripheral has also recently redone its make-up thanks to two new colors arrived on June 18th, really very beautiful to see and touch.

Not to mention that recently the first truly incredible unofficial Sony wheel (but absolutely mind-boggling price) was also announced.

As also reported by IGN US, the first third-party PS5 controller has finally been announced: Scuf unveiled its new controllers Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS specially designed for PS5.

On the surface, the Scuf Reflex looks almost identical to the traditional DualSense, but with some small improvements to report.

The coolest thing the Reflex line adds is a detachable set of rear control paddles – these work similarly to those on the Xbox Elite Series 2, but can be reprogrammed or disabled on the fly via a small rubber button on the back of the controller.

Reflex and Reflex Pro still have Sony’s adaptive triggers, but Reflex FPS replaces them with instant triggers that activate with a touch similar to a mouse button.

The faceplate coating around the sticks is also removable, in case you want to swap colors as you please. Speaking of colors, the Reflex line will be available in white, gray, black, orange, blue and red.

However, only the black version will be available at launch with other colors to be released in the coming weeks.

The Scuf Reflex line is available now, with the base controller being offered a 199 dollars. The Scuf Reflex Pro and the Reflex FPS are retailed for respectively 229 and 259 dollars.

We also remember that in November 2020 about 2000 users cast their vote, with an 80% sure that the DualSense controller is the best ever.

But not only that: some time ago some players had already tried to fill the gap in a rear key in an equally effective way, even if done at home.

Finally, just today Sony showed a prototype of its virtual reality of the future, a futuristic viewer with 8K resolution.