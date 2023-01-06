Games

Introducing the Razer Edge portable gaming console

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 89 1 minute read

At CES 2023 Razer introduced the new portable gaming console Razer Edgedeveloped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The Razer Edge with Android operating system is ideal for those who want to have a great Android and cloud-based gaming experience.

Razer Edge 5G
Image Razer – Verizon

This is the first mobile device developed exclusively for the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. The new Razer Edge integrates active cooling for long gaming sessions for the best AAA titles and native games, without losing performance.

Razer points out that the Razer Edge will be launched on January 26 in the United States, in two versions:

  1. Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore in the US – Price: $400
  2. Razer Edge 5G exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon stores – Price: Starting at $360 (special offer)
Razer Kishi V2 Pro
Verizon Image

The portable console Edge 5G can be used alone or with the remote (included) Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros and Razer HyperSense (haptic controls)

For more details on Edge 5G, you can visit its page on Verizon.

Follow us on Twitter through @Geeksroom and do not miss all the news, free courses and other articles. You can also follow us through our Youtube channel to see our videos and through Instagram to see our images!

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 89 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

These are the most played games of 2022

3 days ago

School games will resume with chess playoffs – El Sol de Cuautla

2 days ago

Get DOOM Eternal, one of the best indies of 2022 and 6 more games for only 10 euros

3 days ago

fried egg arithmetic

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button