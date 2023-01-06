Introducing the Razer Edge portable gaming console

At CES 2023 Razer introduced the new portable gaming console Razer Edgedeveloped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The Razer Edge with Android operating system is ideal for those who want to have a great Android and cloud-based gaming experience.

This is the first mobile device developed exclusively for the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1. The new Razer Edge integrates active cooling for long gaming sessions for the best AAA titles and native games, without losing performance.

Razer points out that the Razer Edge will be launched on January 26 in the United States, in two versions:

Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore in the US – Price: $400 Razer Edge 5G exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon stores – Price: Starting at $360 (special offer)

The portable console Edge 5G can be used alone or with the remote (included) Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros and Razer HyperSense (haptic controls)

For more details on Edge 5G, you can visit its page on Verizon.

