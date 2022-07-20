Intruder arrested at Drake’s home after claiming to be his son

Drake’s brand new home has been targeted by an unwanted intruder.

The Canadian rapper reportedly invested $75 million in the mansion a few months ago, which was previously owned by “Take That” singer Robbie Williams, but he already has security concerns.

TMZ reported that last Friday cops were called to the rapper’s home after an employee spotted someone near the pool. After finding the 23-year-old intruder on Drake’s property, police questioned him and noted that he had never entered the pad.

The intruder then made an interesting statement, telling officers that he was the rapper’s 35-year-old son and was waiting for his ” dad ” come home. While that was a pretty clever excuse, the police didn’t believe him. They ended up charging the man with misdemeanor trespassing, according to TMZ.

It was noted that Drake was not at home during the incident, as he was in Sweden, where he allegedly had a run-in with police. The rapper made headlines last week for rumors that he was detained by Swedish police.

Although Drake’s team denied the claims, Drake apparently confirmed them when he shared a letter on his Instagram that was issued by Swedish authorities.

READ ALSO: Drake loses more than $230,000 on a bet (afrikmag.com)

Tucked into a slide of photos from the European getaway, the third image featured a one-page handout that read, “Information for those suspected of a crime and subsequently detained. The document then lists the detainee’s rights and notes that an interrogation will take place as soon as possible.