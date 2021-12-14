intubated in hospital for Covid

Maurizio Stecca, former Boxing Champion, faces a bigger battle outside the ring this time around. Gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, then also WBO World Champion and European champion among professionals is in hospital, in Treviso, due to Covid. The former sportsman had already received two doses of the vaccine and was waiting for that booster.

Maurizio Stecca, the fight against Covid

Since Sunday, the former Olympic boxing and world champion, 58 years old and Federal coach is hospitalized in Treviso. In the last few hours his condition has unfortunately worsened so much that the doctors they also intubated him to aid in breathing.

The words of Maurizio Stecca

To make the announcement, shortly before being intubated, he himself wrote a public message on Facebook: “Good morning friends and fans, I started the most difficult match of my life against my opponent called Covid, even after taking the second dose and I was ready for the third. I don’t know how many shooting will be done, certainly many. I, used to so many battles always won, I will certainly never retreat from this accursed opponent ”. A non-compliant message from those who have never given up in the ring and don’t want to do it this time either.

Maurizio Stecca and the Epn pathology

The condition of the former boxer raises concern because of his Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (Epn) from which it suffers. He also confirmed this to “Il Resto del Carlino” the ex-wife Roberta Moretti (with whom he had two children). “My ex-husband – she says – suffers from Epn, which causes blood clotting problems. He gives an injection everyday because of this. Unfortunately, the bronchopneumonia he has had for a week has evidently worsened. Maybe he should have gone to the hospital first ”.

And then: “He called me on the phone. He was out of breath. He told me that without oxygen he was wheezing, he could hardly breathe. We managed to convince him to go to the hospital only on Sunday. In the afternoon they had to transfer him to another hospital, also in Treviso. Where they would intubate him. Our children are very worried. Had it been in Rimini we could have followed him more directly ”.

OMNISPORT