Invading the derby beaten by the stewards, the Milan players intervene: They saved me

Invader beaten by the stewards during the Milan derby and saved by the Rossoneri players: his confession on TikTok.

The Milan derby has given new impetus to a championship that had sat down a bit on the race ofInter at the top and on the pursuit, not always up to par, of rivals. From San Siro a more sparkling Serie A seems to come out, with the Milan who saw the Scudetto dream slip for a long time and managed to go upstream thanks to Maignan and Giroud after being at the mercy of the Italian champions for more than an hour.

The Milanese derby made people talk about both what happened on the pitch at a technical level, and for the invasions of the pitch that occurred during the 90 ‘: it was a long time that at the Meazza stadium there had been no such scenes but two fans they managed to evade surveillance checks and rushed into the field. The first episode, which occurred immediately after AC Milan’s equalizer, caused a certain uproar because the invader escaped the stewards in slalom and was tackled by six security officers only after several seconds.

The situation, however, got out of hand and the reaction of the agents seemed disproportionate to what happened: the Milan players had to intervene on the pitch to stop them and ask them not to overdo it. Not really nice pictures for such an important race.

The invasion of the field in the derby that no one has seen on TV: six stewards are needed to track him down

Entering the field during a professional football match is not exactly the most normal and natural thing in the world, but the reaction of the stewards immediately seemed exaggerated.

In the reconstruction of what happened it can be seen how after immobilizing him, the invader suffered several blows from the security officers and the same protagonist in one of the comments on TikTok, to those who asked him what happened next, he said: “They saved me”, with reference to the intervention of the Rossoneri players.

Regarding the Milan derby, the commissioner of Milan, Giuseppe Petronzi, has issued six Daspo with a duration of 5 years and among them there are also the protagonists of the invasions: a twenty-one year old from Milan and a forty-seven year old, who went down to celebrate the victory of their team and invaded the playing field; and then there is the 37-year-old whose episode we analyzed in detail, who was denounced for violence and resistance to a public office employee after reacting violently to a steward.