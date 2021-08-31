Invasion, behind the scenes of Nicole Kidman’s terrible accident

Invasion is the film that will air tonight at 20.59 on 20 Mediaset. This is the 2007 remake of the science fiction cult The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, in turn based on the novel of the same name by Jack Finney. Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel and James McTeigue, Invasion stars the two Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig, who ran into some life-threatening problems during the making.

Invasion, the plot

When a spacecraft passes through the atmosphere and crashes to Earth’s soil, no one can imagine the dire consequences to come. In fact, inside the spacecraft and all the debris scattered in various parts of the world, an alien life form is found. The discovery brings with it a terrible awareness: anyone who has been exposed to the organism extraterrestrial he finds himself deprived of his ability to feel emotions. The situation worsens when the doctor in charge of the investigation shuttle develops this strange disease and begins to add alien spores to the vaccines against the flu intended for the American people, in order to spread the epidemic like wildfire.

Soon Carol Bennell (Nicole Kidman), the infected doctor’s ex-wife, realizes that something is wrong: not only with her husband, but also with all the patients she is called to treat as a psychiatrist. Everyone is cold, indifferent, as if they no longer had an interest in anything or anyone. Thanks to the help of doctor Ben Driscoll (Daniel Craig) and the biologist Galeano (Jeffrey Wright), Carol manages to understand that behind the strange behaviors of the people close to her is an alien pandemic, which attacks the brains of humans while they sleep. The discovery of the disease, however, leads the protagonist to face an even greater danger: her son Oliver seems to be the only one who is immune to the infection and for this reason he becomes a target for all the “possessed”. It will be up to the woman to try to save him at any cost.

Accidents and problems on the set

Before arriving in the hall – where he was warmly received by critics – Invasion he had to face a process that was not exactly idyllic. As the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, filming of Invasion they ended in early 2006. The reason it took more than a year to get to the cinema was that the studio was dissatisfied with Oliver Hirschbiegel’s final cut and asked to re-shoot and re-shoot some scenes. So Lilly and Lana Wachowski were called to write the screenplay and the director James McTeigue to take the lead in the new scenes. So Invasion he had put together the team that had been so successful with the film V for Vendetta: even in that case the plot revolved around a virus and an epidemic. But the making of the set was also marred by the presence of accidents which could have had serious consequences for the protagonists.

IMDB remembers when, while filming at the Chilean embassy in Washington, Nicole Kidman e Daniel Craig they were driving a white SUV, which they had to stop right outside the entrance. The car was actually parked in front of the building entrance, to allow a valet to park it. Nicole Kidman, however, forgot to engage the handbrake and as soon as she got out of the car it began to slide backwards, along the hill on which the embassy stands. At that point Daniel Craig jumped into the car, climbing on the passenger side, managing to regain possession of the SUV in time to make it crash into one of the barriers of the parking lot adjacent to the embassy: in this way the actor prevented the accident from turning. in a tragedy in terms of human lives.

Later, during the making, Nicole Kidman was involved in a car accidentwhile he was in a car mounted on a trailer. All time IMDB tells how, during a scene of stunt in Los Angeles, the trailer took a too tight turn at high speed, skidding over the wet pavement. This caused the trailer to crash into a truck, blocking traffic. The result was that many stuntmen were seriously injured in the accident and Nicole Kidman was also rushed to the hospital. In the end, however, it was just a precautionary form. The actress had not sustained any serious injuries and was able to return to the set as early as the next day.