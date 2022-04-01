Invasion day 36: Ukraine says Russia builds up troops to attack Donbas

The thirty-sixth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine begins: the president of this country, Volodomir Zelensky, has denounced that Russia is building up troops to launch new attacks against Donbas, where the two self-proclaimed independent regions (Donetsk and Lugansk) are located, and that Moscow It has been recognized.

But in addition, President Zelensky has said that he does not believe the alleged withdrawal of invading troops from the vicinity of kyiv and Chernigov, something that the Pentagon has come to confirm by ensuring that only 20 percent of Russian troops have relocated in the last 24 hours.

The situation of the port of Mariupol, on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, besieged by the Russians for its strategic importance and which is a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance against the invasion, is becoming more difficult every day. Russia has proposed opening a humanitarian corridor for part of the 160,000 people who, according to Ukrainian sources, live incommunicado, without electricity or heating, to leave the city.

These are the latest events at the beginning of the thirty-sixth day of invasion:

Zelensky denounces accumulation of Russian troops to attack Donbas

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, denounced an “accumulation of Russian troops” to launch new attacks in Donbas, in the east of the country, and said that he does not believe “in anyone” when mentioning the alleged withdrawal of invading troops from kyiv and Chernigov.

“About the alleged reduction in the activity of the occupiers in these directions… these are the consequences of the work of our defenders. But we also see that at the same time there is a build-up of Russian troops for new attacks in the Donbas. And we are preparing for this,” Zelensky said in his speech.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that they will not give away “nothing”: “We will fight for every meter of our land,” he said.

The Pentagon confirms: Russia has “relocated” in the last 24 hours less than 20% of its troops that are near kyiv and reiterated that this is not a withdrawal

US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby told a news conference that some of those troops have been transferred to Belarus, without offering specific figures.

Despite these moves, Kirby noted that “if the Russians are really serious about de-escalation, which is what they are saying, they should send their soldiers home.” “And that’s not what we’re seeing,” she said.

new negotiations

The teams negotiators of Ukraine and Russia will resume talks tomorrow, April 1, electronically, Deputy David Arahamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators, reported in a statement. “During the talks in Turkey, we said that a meeting between the leaders of the two countries is necessary. The Russian delegation replied that for this, a more coherent draft agreement is needed,” Arahamia said on his Telegram channel.

The delegations met in Istanbul on Tuesday to address a cessation of hostilities, humanitarian issues, and other more thorny issues such as the neutrality formula for Ukraine or the future of the separatist regions of Donbas.

“What we resolve in a week will depend on the participants in the negotiation process. And we hope that the presidents of both countries will meet soon,” insisted the negotiator.

Mariupol Earrings

The Russian Army proposed to Ukraine to open a humanitarian corridor on Thursday to evacuate the strategic port of Mariupol (Sea of ​​Azov), besieged for weeks by Russian troops and separatist militias. If kyiv meets certain conditions, the Russian Army will declare a ceasefire at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, according to Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center.

Next, Moscow will build a humanitarian corridor between Mariupol and the Zaporizhia region, in southern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian troops.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, in the city there are still about 160,000 peoplewho live incommunicado, without electricity or heating.

Are they hiding the reality from Putin?

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels cheated by your advisers because they are giving him “misinformation” about the evolution of the war in Ukraine and the effect of sanctions on the Russian economy.

“We have information that Putin has felt cheated by the Russian Armed Forceswhich has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told a news conference on Wednesday.

The official explained that the US intelligence community has revealed information suggesting that Putin did not know that his military had been suffering heavy losses on the battlefield.

Zelensky asks his ambassadors to be active

President Zelensky has asked his country’s diplomats and ambassadors to increase their efforts so that Ukraine can receive more weapons and to increase sanctions against Russia, which began its invasion of his country 36 days ago.

In his speech this morning, the president said that “If there are no weapons, no sanctions, no restrictions on Russian business”, they, the diplomats, “could start looking for another job”.

As a result of this dynamic, President Zelensky announced the dismissal of the ambassadors of Morocco and Georgia, a country that has part of its territory occupied by the Russians (South Ossetia and Abkhazia).

More US aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday that the United States will give Ukraine an additional $500 million. in help reported the White House.

Ukraine will use this money to strengthen its economy and pay expenses related to public administration, such as salaries and public services, the White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield, explained at a press conference on Wednesday.

Bedingfield recalled that the US has offered more than $2 billion in aid to Ukraine since Biden came to power in January 2021.