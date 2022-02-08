“Invasion in 48 hours, 50 thousand dead and Kiev will fall in two hours” – Libero Quotidiano





It could be a matter of days or weeks, then Russia will proceed with the invasion of Ukraine: the American 007s are convinced of this. The reason? The movements of troops on the border. In any case, the information that US intelligence has filtered out of the columns of the New York Times they are nothing short of dramatic. The summary, offered by The printit’s this one: “The invasion could cost the lives of 50,000 civiliansbehead the government in Kiev within two days and cause a wave of 5 million refugees “.





The scenario is dramatic. Moscow, meanwhile, continues to deny everything and only talks about “crazy speculations”. While in Kiev the foreign ministry warns compatriots not to “give weight to apocalyptic visions”. What worries the American secret services, however, are very concrete data, cited by the Turin daily: “83 Russian tactical battalions are deployed at the borders, each with 750 soldiers, for a total of 62500 men, almost 20 thousand more than in two weeks does”. Many were already positioned there. Therefore the total is 130 thousand soldiers. Furthermore, according to Washington, the invasion should take place between mid-February and the end of March. Not further, since then the ice will melt and the ground will become muddy, no longer allowing the passage of the armed forces.





“We are in a window of time in which Russia can take military action on any day,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. This is why the US would be gearing up, sending men and vehicles to the scene, ready to intervene if necessary. Today, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Joe Biden to the White House, where he will likely try to deny the accusation that Germany “sleeps with the enemy”, Russia, in order to maintain gas supplies. The Americans, in fact, see great weakness in German reluctance to impose sanctions on gas and in the refusal to send weapons to Ukraine.



