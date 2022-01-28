“Invasion in late February”. But there is still hope

A war at the gates of the European Union is getting closer and closer: according to the American military leaders, in fact, Russia is ready to invade Ukraine at the end of February, after the Winter Olympics hosted by China’s Xi, on excellent terms with Putin. The Russian president, as on other occasions in the past, uses the threat of war (and the increase in the cost of gas) to negotiate, but this time the risk is very high. Also because the breezy Ukrainian entrance into the Born it is an objective problem for Russia after the unwritten agreement that wanted the old NATO and Warsaw Pact zones of influence to stop at the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

The warning from the USA

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, believes there is a “clear possibility” that Russia could invade Ukraine in February and told his Ukrainian counterpart this, Volodi’mir Zelenski, during a long phone call. Concern also among the US military: “We continue to see, even in the last 24 hours, a greater deployment of fighting forces deployed by the Russians, once again, in the western part of their country and in Belarus”, near the border with Ukraine ”Said the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, however, specifying that the line-up is not “marked”.

The Pentagon has announced some of the units that have been put on alert to eventually be deployed to Eastern Europe in case Russia invades Ukraine, for a total of 8,500 men.

Cold war tension

Meanwhile, the replies written by the US and NATO to Russia would have arrived, on which the Kremlin affirmed that “there are not many reasons for optimism” in resolving the crisis. The Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained that the US response, which will not be made public, contained some elements that could lead to the initiation of a serious discussion on secondary issues “, but stressed that” the document does not contain any positive response on the main issue “, or rather on the eastward expansion of NATO.

Retaliation

And there is increasing talk of the possibility of blocking the pipeline project Nord Stream 2, which should get natural gas from Russia to Germany, is one of the levers most often used by Western leaders to try to avert the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. This is what the German foreign minister said Annalena Baerbock during a parliamentary debate on the evolution of the crisis in neighboring Ukraine.

In fact, Washington fears that gas supplies could divide the European front, given the energy interdependence between Russia and the rest of Europe.

A thread of hope

The dialogue remains open. Dmitrj Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, “there is little room for optimism”, adding, however: “there are always possibilities to continue the dialogue; it is in our interest and in that of the Americans ”. And in this sense, the opinion of the general is of interest Vincenzo Camporini, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense, who sees the risk of an armed conflict in Europe “very far”.

“I say this – he explains to theAdnkronos – because the Russian requests to the West are so unacceptable that they cannot be a basis for discussion, they constitute nothing more than a dialectical exercise but without any possibility: NATO cannot be asked to return to the state of 1997, among other things with internal inconsistencies, because if we were to return to the situation of military alliances of ’97 it would be very counterproductive for Russian politics, as it should withdraw from territories such as Abkhazia. So I think it is a dialectical exercise conducted with great ruthlessness but that we will not go further “.

“The rulers of Moscow have always historically sought one safety band around their borders, which implies a sort of limited sovereignty for those who have the misfortune to border with Russia, which is objectively unacceptable “, Camporini begins, who, regarding the Russian veto on Ukraine’s entry into NATO, states that” today as today there are no conditions for Ukraine to join NATO or the European Union (another part of the same problem): it’s a fact. In recent days, there has been talk of a sort of moratorium, that is, NATO would keep its doors open for any new members, while postponing the real possibility to an indefinite future. Paradoxically, this proposal, which might seem common sense, finds obstacles not so much in Ukraine but in other countries such as Finland and Sweden, which do not join the Atlantic Alliance but want to leave the door open even if at the moment they have no intention of doing so. . However, I believe there are spaces in which certain undeclared, non-formalized policies can constitute a kind of good-natured agreement that decreases tensions ”.

According to Camporini it is it is essential to aim for dialogue. “Since the Georgian question has arisen, then that of the Crimea, talks between the West and Russia have been interrupted”. “I am somewhat happy that due to this crisis that is mounting the dialogue has reopened, because only through this the situations are defused”, underlines the general. When tens of thousands of men and vehicles line up on the field, “even if with the most positive intentions, an accident can always happen. In the absence of a communication channel – he warns -, the risk is that a concrete step forward can be taken from the accident “.