Invasion of medical competences: ruling against Nursing

Exteriors of the TSJM.

The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has declared the nullity of the resolution of the General Nursing Council (CGE) which regulates the professional practice of nurse managers and leaders in health care. The fourth chamber of the aforementioned court thus considers the appeal of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom)who denounced an irregular attribution of powers that fall on his group.

In a judgment to which he has had access Medical Writingthe highest body of the Madrid Justice alludes to several articles of the CGE resolution that incur in a supposed infringement of competencies. A series of irregularities that affect the very preamble of the annulled order, through which it is summoned to “develop a general management framework” to “support” all the patients who assume management functions “assuming managerial or advisory roles at any level and health, socio-health or social organization”.

“Only the ordinary legislator can regulate the exercise of the nursing and medical professions, and this issue cannot be regulated by a rule of a different rank”, collects the opinion of the TSJM based on current jurisprudence. In this sense, it recalls that the General Nursing Council “has the power to order the activity of nurses, but in any case to regulate said profession since said regulation will be established by law”. In this regard, she underlines that the Nursing Council “is overstepping in their competences by invading the resolution the attributions that correspond to the doctors”.

The sentence, won by Ricardo DeLorenzolegal adviser to General Council of Official Colleges of Physiciansalso delves into the idea that the statutes of the CGE cannot take precedence over the professional regulation that the nursing group has and that is included in the law.

In this sense, De Lorenzo explains that the aforementioned judgment includes the doctrine contained in the judgment of the constitutional Court in its Judgment 93/92 of June 11 (EDJ 1992/6177) to justify its decision.

This expresses that “the function of ordering the profession that is contemplated in general by art. 3 of the Law of Professional Associations, under the auspices of art. 36 CE, can only be exercised within the limits set by the powers granted by the Law , which must be subject to a strict interpretation The reason is that, as we indicated in STC 83/1984, legal basis 3.4 , the regulations that limit the freedom of those who develop professional and business activities do not depend on the discretion of the authorities or administrative corporations”

The nursing resolution, null in its entirety

The TSJ rejects, in parallel, the opposition of the General Nursing Council to declare its resolution null and void. The organization chaired by Florentino Pérez Raya alleged that “the possible lack of validity of any precept should not affect the whole”.

However, the Court has ruled that the resolution is “a complete regulation of a field of activity of the health professions”. “As much as it may be respectful of the higher-ranking norms on which it rests, it is reserved to the law and does not correspond to the Professional Associations because it exceeds the scope of its powers, since it is not limited to contemplating accessory or secondary aspects”, points.

In its ruling, the TSJ confirms the “nullity” of the aforementioned resolution and imposes the costs of the appeal on the CGE. However, it emphasizes that the sentence is subject to appeal which must be submitted within 30 days.