“Invasion of Russia? Rumors spread by the US”

Pyongyang publicly intervenes in support of Russia in the Ukrainian crisis. North Korea’s foreign ministry accused the United States and NATO – which it described as a product of the Cold War – of posing a threat to Moscow’s security, which is justified “with allegations” about its military deployment.

“It is well known that the military threat to Moscow from the United States is gradually increasing due to the deployment of missile defense systems in Eastern Europe, the strengthening of NATO’s military presence in the border regions with Russia and the advance of the ‘expansion of NATO eastward after the collapse of the Soviet Union, “the ministry said in a statement.

North Korea deplores the “persistent rumors circulated by the United States about a ” Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘as a pretext to” send thousands of troops to Eastern Europe “and” increase the degree of tension around Ukraine. Rumors, according to the ministry, are as “surprising as they are wild”.

Likewise, the ministry denounces NATO as “a product of the Cold War, driven by a desire for aggression and domination” before pointing out that these attempts “to put pressure on Moscow” will only provoke “a stronger reaction from Russia. “, which is” ready to fight for its security interests “.