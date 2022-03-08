Invasion of Ukraine: energy prices soar as the world sees the risks of a global recession grow

The Filanovskogo oil platform vents gas into the Caspian Sea, Russia. Photo: Reuters

The invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia, which could extend to blocking the purchase of hydrocarbons from the Eurasian power, prices of oil, gas and electricity soared around the world. The rises represent a severe blow to the European and world economy that fears the inflationary impact while seeing the risks of a global recession grow

The conflict in Ukraine and harsh international sanctions imposed on Moscow sent Russian assets tumbling, while prices for the country’s exports, such as precious metals, oil and gas, soared at a time when the world economy was already was dealing with inflationary pressures.

Oil prices climbed to their highest since 2008 on Monday, given the possibility that the United States and its European allies decide to apply a veto on imports of crude oil from Russia, to which was added a delay in the agreement with Iran that could release more supply on the market.

Brent crude oil and a barrel of WTI reached their highest prices since 2008 during today’s round

At the start of the Asian session, Brent crude reached $139.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures hit $130.50. The two benchmark contracts have peaked since July 2008.

By late morning, prices had lost some of those gains, but Brent was up $6.60, or 5.6%, at $124.71 a barrel; and WTI rose 6.67, or 5.8%, to $122.35 a barrel.

The United States and its European allies are contemplating banning imports of Russian oil, Secretary of State Mr. Anthony Blinkenat a time when the White House is coordinating with congressional committees to eventually apply the veto.

Analysts at Bank of America said that if most of Russia’s oil exports are cut off, there could be a shortfall of 5 million barrels a day or more, and that means oil prices could rise as high as $200.

JP Morgan analysts said oil could rise to $185 this year, while experts from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc estimated that crude oil could reach USD 180 and cause a global recession.

“If the supply shortage does not ease, oil may exceed its all-time high,” he said. howie lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC bank told Reuters. “In the worst case scenario, meaning a total sanction on Russia’s energy exports, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brent above $200,” he added.

Russia is the world’s leading exporter of crude oil and oil products combined, with shipments of around 7 million barrels, or 7% of world supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan’s oil exports from Russian ports also faced complications.

Global oil prices up more than 60% since early 2022along with other commodities, raising concerns about global economic growth and stagflation.

The effects are felt throughout the world and promise to compound the inflationary problems that the central economies were already facing at the end of the pandemic. For example, the national average price of gasoline in the United States reached USD 4 a gallon on Sunday and is approaching an all-time high that could be surpassed in the coming days.

The average cost of gasoline rose 8 cents between Saturday and Sunday to $4,009 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The association also noted that the highest average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the US was recorded on July 17, 2008, when it reached $4,114 per gallon.

In Spain, meanwhile, the price of electricity in the wholesale market shot up 17% this day and stands at 442.54 euros per megawhat per hour, its all-time high. The peak exceeds the 383.67 euros per megawhat per hour registered on December 23, and the 379.03 euros per megawhat per hour that marks the price of electricity this Sunday.

The rise in electricity that occurred in the midst of the war in Ukraine multiplied by ten the amount registered on March 7, 2021, when it was paid at 47.05 euros/MWh. Since the war began on February 24, the price of electricity has risen 115%.

The rise in energy prices future catastrophic scenarios appear, especially for the eurozone. Europe is the most vulnerable, as it imports up to 40% of its natural gas from Russia and the single currency is increasingly correlated to oil prices: the more crude oil rises, the more the euro falls, as investors They are concerned about rising inflation and the impact on the economy. The euro slumped more than 1% against the dollar on Monday and headed for its biggest three-day loss in two years.

Uncertainty grows in the midst of the attack, among other reasons, due to the supply of Russian gas to the countries of the old continent.

The European Union currently imports from Russia between 41% and 65% of the gas consumed in the region. One aspect that cannot be ignored in the midst of this crisis is that the Kremlin pays millions of dollars in taxes to Ukraine and Poland for allowing their pipelines to pass through those territories.

Germany is the nation with the highest demand for the resource. The government of that country included among its sanctions against the Russian regime the suspension of the certification of the Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline, that could bring an additional 55 million cubic meters of gas to the territory per year. The same amount currently arrives via Nord Stream 1.

The infrastructure, which is now on hiatus, it was strongly resisted by the US, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries.

Germany also receives about 100 million cubic meters of gas annually through Yamal – Europa, a third gas pipeline south of Teutonic soil that crosses Belarus.

the european territory It is also supplied by Russian gas through the Brotherhood and Soyuz pipelines.which transport a year, between the two, about 130 million cubic meters of the resource.

Out of Europe, nations like Turkey are also supplied with gas by Russia. The Turk Stream and the Blue Stream They bring almost 50 million cubic meters of gas a year to the Middle Eastern country.

The most available alternatives for this supply are represented by nations such as Algeria or Norway, which would need to increase their extraction in order to meet the demand. Another solution would be to import liquid gas by ship from the United States, Australia or Qatar. Although the Minister of Energy of the latter emirate, Saad Sherida al-Khaabi, stated that his country will not be able to replace the Russian volumes.

Some specialists have already pointed out that none of the producers on the list has the capacity to supply Russian production.

The Italian government recently recommended betting on the supply of the resource that reaches that country through the Southern Corridor of gas, which transports the Azerbaijani product through Turkey, Greece and the Adriatic Sea.

The great Russian state company Gazprom is in charge of managing the pipelines that supply to neighboring territories.

Europe is a crucial market for Gazprom, whose sales support the Russian fiscal budget. Europe needs the gas to replace coal and nuclear power plants while building renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Just as Europe needs Russian gas, Gazprom needs the European market. Many think that, because of that interdependence, Russia will not cut off supplies to Europe even if there is a further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, and Russian officials have emphasized that they have no intention of doing so.

But the Ukraine crisis, coupled with winter shortages, has given European governments all the more reason to look elsewhere for their gas.

