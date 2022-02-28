Invasion of Ukraine | Russia admits that it has lost soldiers in Ukraine and the US says that its invasion was complicated for Moscow | Univision World News

The mighty Russian Army has come across fierce resistance of Ukrainian troops and with serious fuel supply and logistical support problems, which is why it is far from achieving the goals set for the fourth day of the invasion, the Pentagon reported.
This Sunday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry assured that it is inflicting “disastrous losses on the enemy.” On Twitter he posted a graph indicating that 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded so far in the war conflict, and more than 200 were captured.
The material losses of the Russian government have also been significant according to Ukraine: they destroyed 706 armored vehicles, 146 tanks, 26 helicopters, 46 planes, 60 tankers, 30 cars, 49 artillery pieces, 2 drones and 1 anti-missile system.
Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya tweeted on Saturday that Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to “facilitate the repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers” killed. An attached graph shows that 3,500 Russian troops have lost their lives.
Kyslytsya said in a tweet that parents in Russia might have a chance to “bury them with dignity” and asked them to “not allow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to hide the escalation of the tragedy.”
But the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, assured, after admitting for the first time that they have suffered casualties, that “Our losses are much less than in the Ukrainian field.” Russia, however, has not revealed figures on its military deaths in this war.
“Russian soldiers are showing courage in carrying out their combat missions… Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. But our losses are much smaller,” the official said in a statement picked up by the media.
Ukraine has also not given precise data. Until Saturday, he reported that almost 200 citizens of his country died, most of them soldiers, due to this war.
Russia’s nuclear alert
This media battle over which army has lost the most troops takes place in the midst of President Putin’s order to his Army to put “on high alert” its deterrent force, which includes nuclear weapons, a measure that turned on red lights in Western countries.
“Senior officials of the main NATO countries have allowed themselves to make aggressive comments about our country, therefore, I order the Minister of Defense and the chief of the General Staff (of the Armed Forces) to place the Deterrence Force of the Russian Army on combat alert,” Putin said in a televised meeting.
Putin’s action comes hours after dozens of Western countries agreed to establish a harsh sanction to isolate several Russian financial entities from the SWIFT global banking system. What’s more, they increased the shipment of arsenal to the Ukrainian troops. To all this was added this Sunday the approval in the European Union of just over $500 million to arm Ukraine.
Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), told CNN that Putin’s is “Dangerous rhetoric. It is irresponsible behavior.” In his opinion, the fact that the Russian president puts his nuclear deterrence capacity on alert while invading an independent country “adds seriousness to the situation.”
For her part, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States ambassador to the United Nations, commented in an interview on the television program face the nation that Putin’s order was a signal of “totally unacceptable” escalation and “we have to continue to stop his actions in the strongest possible way.”
The failures of the invading Army, according to the US
The Pentagon said on Sunday that Russian ground forces have been hampered by Ukrainian soldiers and reservists, who have received missiles, machine guns and other war equipment sent to them by NATO member countries.
A Pentagon official, quoted by the AFP agency, said that at the time Russia has deployed about 66% of the 150,000 troops it has positioned on the border with Ukraine.
Despite this, it has not achieved its objectives due to the brave and “creative” response of Ukrainian soldiers and reservists. He indicated that, specifically, his plan to take control of the country’s two largest cities, Kiev and Kharkov, failed. There, for example, Russian tanks and vehicles had fuel supply problems.
“They have not achieved what we think they intended to achieve by day four. So, in many cases, they are behind schedule,” the US Defense Department official said, according to AFP. “We don’t know if it’s a failure of planning. We don’t know if it’s a failure of execution.”
This, however, does not necessarily mean that Russia is already heading for defeat. The official believes the Russian Army will adapt and at some point will use the thousands of soldiers still on the border. “That’s a lot of combat power,” he warned.
The Pentagon said on Sunday that Russian forces have begun adopting siege tactics around the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kiev, over what they fear will drastically increase the number of civilian casualties. One of its main objectives is to besiege the capital Kiev to behead the government of President Volodimir Zelensky.
“They are adopting a siege mentality (…) when you do it increases the probability of collateral damage to civilian life and infrastructure,” said a defense official quoted by the newspaper The New York Times.
“Ask Putin to get me out of here”
The supposed Russian soldier who speaks in front of a camera has the face of a child. He looks down at the ground as he responds to whoever questions him. The Ukrainian Security Service says that he was captured by the Army from him and is now in custody in the city of Kharkiv. In the video, the young man says that he did not want to cross into Ukraine, that they only told him that they were going to training, but he ended up being part of the first brigades that invaded.
– I did not want this”, insists the Russian soldier, according to the translation of the interrogation.
– Where are you now?” asks the Ukrainian officer.
– In the city of Kharkiv.
– Yes, sir, in captivity. She didn’t want to come.
– Do you want to go home or not?
– Yes sir, if I want. I want to go home so much.
– What do you have to do for that?
– Ask Commander in Chief Putin to get me out of here.
Another Russian military man who appears to be older is also seen in the video. He speaks while holding a sandwich and a bottle of water. “I also want to go home. I also want them to take me,” he said.
Two hours later, the Ukrainian Army published another video in which a Russian soldier appears with injuries to his face, one hand and his left leg. He gives his name to him and claims that he was born on September 11, 1985 in the Kemerovo region. He is a police captain and on February 3 he was ordered to join the Armed Forces of his country, according to the translation of his statement.
“They said that we would go to the Republic of Belarus to carry out tasks together with a special unit in Belarus,” he detailed.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also posted an AFP photo on Twitter on Saturday showing four captured Russian soldiers.
The image, which has been retweeted more than 9,300 times, was accompanied by this message: “Mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers! Take your men home. They came to a foreign land to kill innocent people, to destroy our homes. Your government lies. The people of Ukraine welcome them with weapons, not flowers. Demand the authorities to stop the war, save your loved ones!”