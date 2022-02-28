Invasion of Ukraine | Russia admits that it has lost soldiers in Ukraine and the US says that its invasion was complicated for Moscow | Univision World News

The supposed Russian soldier who speaks in front of a camera has the face of a child. He looks down at the ground as he responds to whoever questions him. The Ukrainian Security Service says that he was captured by the Army from him and is now in custody in the city of Kharkiv. In the video, the young man says that he did not want to cross into Ukraine, that they only told him that they were going to training, but he ended up being part of the first brigades that invaded.