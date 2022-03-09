Invasion of Ukraine, the EU plan to reduce the import of energy from Russia by two thirds in one year. “More liquefied gas, fast processes for renewables and storage 90% full by October”

A plan to unhook the EU from dependence from Russian gas supplies “well before 2030”. There European Commission presented the expected communication on Tuesday RePower EUwhich includes diversification of gas supplies with higher imports of LNG (for 50 billion cubic meters) and gas pipelines from non-Russian suppliers (10 billion cubic meters), increase in production volumes and imports of biomethane And hydrogen renewable energy and measures forenergy efficiency – including lowering of one degree of the temperatures set on thermostats – and interconnection. Member States will also be able to tax temporarily and not retroactively extraordinary profits that electricity producers have achieved thanks to very high prices in recent months, redistributing the proceeds in a “non-selective” manner to final consumers. The goal of the plan – essentially an acceleration on the package targets Fit for 55 – is to reduce by two thirds within one year the current import from Russia, equal to 155 billion cubic meters in 2021. “It is difficult but it is possible,” said the vice president of the EU Commission Franz Timmermanswhich also denied the existence of an issuance plan eurobonds to finance the higher costs for energy and the defence. It remains to be seen how Moscow will react, which yesterday threatened to stop gas flows through Nord Stream 1.

Storage 90% full by 1 October – By April there will come a proposal according to which it underground gas storage across the EU it must be filled up to at least 90% of its capacity by 1 October each year, giving incentives to suppliers and network operators. Today the average is 25-30%. For the weeks remaining in this winter, the EU Energy Commissioner clarified Kadri Simson“Europe has sufficient quantities of gas, but it is urgent to replenish our reserves for the next year”.

Acceleration on production from renewables – Each country should then identify the projects to accelerate energy transition and the definition of new plants for renewable energy “Of pre-eminent public interest”, speed up permits and initiatives for the installations of photovoltaic panels on the roofs and develop the heat pump supply chain. “We have to put millions of extra solar panels on the roofs of houses, offices And farms. And we need to speed up the authorization procedures for onshore and offshore wind energy projects and for solar energy – it’s a matter of overriding public concern, ”Timmermans stressed. In the EU, and in Italy in particular, the authorization procedures for building new plants to produce energy from renewable sources are often long and complicated, even if in the context of the Next Generation EU the government is working to speed them up. On nuclear instead “Member States are free in the choices they make, in this situation there should be no taboos”, the commissioner replied to those who asked him if the EU advised to extend the shutdown of nuclear power plants in light of the conflict, as is thinking of doing in Germany.

The tax on extra profits and the temporary ceiling on prices – In the short term, in order to cope with the “soaring” in energy prices, the Commission will examine possible options to “limit the contagious effect of gas prices on electricity prices, such as temporary price limits“For” vulnerable consumers, families and micro-enterprises “, in order to” protect consumers and our economy “. Any proceeds from the temporary tax on the extra-profits of energy producers can also be used for this purpose. According to theInternational Energy Agencywhich had recommended the EU to adopt this measure a few days ago, the levy could allow to recover up to 200 billion euros. There will then be a consultation with member states to consider a new one temporary framework on state aidwhich makes it possible to support companies affected by the crisis, “in particular those that have to face high energy costs”.