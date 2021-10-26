Invasion on Apple TV + – Are the aliens’ ndo going? – Serial Minds

In Jurassic Park, by Steven Spielberg, a wealthy entrepreneur invites the protagonists to see his latest astonishing invention, a park where there are real dinosaurs resulting from science fiction cloning experiments. During the first test ride, however, these dinosaurs do not appear, and the characters find themselves spinning on a sort of monorail from which they can only see plants and goats tied to ropes.

As a mockery, the mathematician Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum, turns to a camera that he knows is connected to the headquarters where the rich man sits, and says, “Look, there are supposed to be dinosaurs in his. Dinosaur Park? “

Well, this become iconic phrase allows us to introduce the discourse a Invasion, new Apple TV + series that tells of an alien invasion on Earth, quoting the words of good doctor Malcolm: “Sorry, is there expected to be aliens in this series about aliens?”

Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg (writer, among other things by X-Men: Days of Future Past and of Sherlock Holmes by Guy Ritchie) and David Weil, suggests from the name that we are talking about an alien invasion, of which there is not much mystery in the posters, in the trailers, and in the same three episodes released so far, in which there are no great doubts about the the fact that the theme is that. And then, however, the aliens are not seen.

Said like this it is a bit crude, let me explain it better.

In these three episodes, the script focuses on the story of different people or groups of people, in various parts of the planet and above all (of course) in the United States. We have the old sheriff one day from retirement who runs into a mysterious disappearance case (he is played by Sam Neil, to close the Jurassic circle). A technique from the Japanese space agency, which sees his partner (an astronaut) die in a tragic and seemingly inexplicable explosion on the space station. An American soldier in the Middle East who sees his platoon mowed down by an unknown entity. A couple in full marital crisis (she has just discovered that her husband is cheating on her) who must find a new and precarious understanding because the houses in the neighborhood are literally exploding and we must flee.

In short, we understand that Invasion is not exactly a series of laser beams and hyperspace, but rather a drama that explores the stories of some characters told in a realistic way, but imagined in a limit situation such as an alien invasion, or in any case what they have not yet understood is a alien invasion.

It’s also worth saying right away that, from a dramatic standpoint, some of these stories work as well. Just the last one quoted, that of the marriage in crisis, is an effective plot especially for how the husband is told, a selfish, fearful and weepy cheater, who first inflicts great pain on his wife, but then also proves so inadequate to the emergency, to guarantee her an opportunity for redemption that transforms her from a wounded and defenseless woman into a real engine for the rescue of the family. In short, it is a story that strikes because it starts from a cliché and finds unexpected nuances, and that fits well into a suspenseful story in which two different types of tension (romantic and science fiction) come together in a single well of anxiety.

Loading... Advertisements

And yet a problem remains. There are no aliens.

Or rather, they appear very briefly in the form of almost transparent spacecraft, and convey that vague sense of imminent threat. Except that the “invasion”, the war, the battle never arrive in these three episodes.

Now someone might reply: but if Invasion wants to deal with the theme of the arrival of aliens from a new and unsettling perspective, telling above all of the personal stories of a certain number of characters regardless of the darting of missiles, could it not be something acceptable, if not laudable?

In theory yes, it could be. Indeed, here at Serial Minds we have often praised TV series that started from a simple and well-known idea, finding the strength to overturn it and give it new light. We could think about using the sitcom in Kevin Can F ** k Himself, but we could also mention a well-known series such as House MD, in which the cliché of the good and good and dear doctor is overturned into the idea of ​​a cynical and asshole diagnostician who doesn’t care about patients.

In short, in itself the choice to take a well-known concept and give it a new look makes sense to the extent that one consciously decides to lose those who do not want this novelty, to give a surplus of interest to those who love to be surprised, up to to the point, perhaps, of opening a new path, founding a sub-genre, and so on.

Except, if you decide to do this, then the flip has to be complete. If you want me to remain tied to a TV series for many hours and many weeks, and decide that that TV series will tell something very different than what is expected, you have to tell me quickly, so as to create a new communication pact. that allows us to go hand in hand for the months and years to come.

At the moment, on the basis of three episodes and despite the presence of a respectable technical-production level (Invasion is anything but a poor show of means), the series fails precisely that goal so small and yet so important.

Invasion promises the story of the alien invasion, but fails to deliver. At the same time, it doesn’t even reverse the situation by making you think “okay, you screwed me, but at this point I care”.

It is as if the two components, which in theory have every right to coexist, end up distracting each other: pure drama suspends, delays and weighs down science fiction; in turn, the alien invasion continues to belittle the drama, which for three episodes seems like a trivial appetizer waiting for the main course (and it is the staging itself that suggests this interpretation, with its continuous rises in tone only when comes the supernatural element).

Of course, for all we know, this annoying indeterminacy could end as early as this week. We only saw three episodes, which were released at the same time, and therefore designed to represent some form of unity. There is therefore the possibility, also concrete, that in the coming weeks the series will “explode” in some way, resolving its uncertainties and taking a clearer, stronger and more exciting direction.

I will certainly continue the vision, partly out of a sense of duty and partly because, despite that feeling of continuous coitus interruptus, there are several well-made elements.

But it is clear that, however it goes, this original sin will remain, and probably already now it has made many spectators and spectators flee: if you ask me for the confidence to watch a new TV series, and then you force me to three hours (not twenty or thirty minutes, three hours) of desperate search for the best way to approach the story emotionally and rationally, you can’t complain if I decide to do something else.

Why follow Invasion: for the technical quality and the power of some situations.

Why give up Invasion: the experience of the first three episodes is tainted by the inability to take a clear direction.