Invasion: Simon Kinberg talks about the approach to history | TV

, producer of the X-Men saga and director ofand thriller, is the co-creator and screenwriter of, the new series coming to Apple TV + co-created with, which he recently brought to the small screenThe ten episodes that make up the first season tell what happens when an alien invasion takes place on Earth, an event recounted in the episodes showing different perspectives and what happens in various locations around the world.

In the cast is Sam Neill (Jurassic World) in the role of the sheriff John Bell Tyson, who is about to retire; Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) who will be the military Trevante Ward, who is on a mission to Afghanistan; Golshifteh Farahani (Gen: Lock) in the role of Aneesha Malik, immigrant from Syria, wife and mother living on Long Island; and Firas Nassar (Sirens) who will be the husband of the wife, Ahmed, while Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2) interprets Mitsuki, on staff dealing with the Japanese space program.

Directed by Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist), also involved as a producer in collaboration with screenwriter Andrew Baldwin, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Kinberg, during an interview with the international press, talked about the approach chosen to the story of the alien invasion, which has long been the basis of cinematographic, literary and television works, and how the most important aspect was to offer one realistic version and in which viewers can identify.

Here are the statements from the creator and producer:

We are used to the fact that whenever an alien invasion, or an apocalypse occurs, the norm is that it takes place in the United States. Few films and series choose another setting. How did you decide to show events in various locations around the world?

I have the impression that most of the alien invasion stories and a lot of science fiction, but mostly the stories related to the arrival of extraterrestrials, really have the United States at the center. Whether it’s movies like War of the Worlds by Steven Spielberg, Independence Day or Arrival – even though the invasion is happening all over the world – the focus is on America. And for me it is really important and essential to tell a global story, especially now that we live in a global world as it has never been in the past, and this thanks to the internet, social media, the technology that we have available and allows us to be more connected than ever before. In each of these stories, moreover, we have tried to be particularly specific from a cultural point of view: in the story set in the United Kingdom the kids are talking like the young people of London, in the Japanese story the protagonist is addressing cultural issues that are very specific about their nation, and even in American history the Malik family is Syrian-American, then Arab-American, and is facing what it means to be a black person, a black family, living in a neighborhood mostly white. So it was really important to me that it wasn’t another alien story about white Americans.

In the past, even when events set in other countries were shown, the characters still spoke English, while you chose to keep the language of the various countries, such as Japanese. There are those who argue that viewing with subtitles is not welcomed by everyone, did you have any problems when you proposed the series with this approach to producers?

It was really really important to me that the characters who were living in various parts of the world spoke their language in the show because I wanted to create a sense of reality. I wanted it to give the impression that this was not a normal alien invasion story and that it was as realistic as possible, so that element was an important part of the pitch I did at Apple and they really welcomed it. It was not difficult to get it accepted because, moreover, we live in a global world and now we are used to watching subtitles in various parts of the world, and even in America. It is also enough to think that when we watch the news in many countries at the bottom of the screen there is information flowing and people are saying something, but we are reading something different. Plus, maybe we’re checking the phone at the same time. I think subtitles are now easy considering the multitasking that distinguishes every moment of our life. I think it was therefore really important to create that sense of reality that it was the fact that they are speaking Arabic, or Japanese, or even in the case of British kids sometimes saying things that Americans or English speakers in other parts of the world may not understand why. have a different accent or dialect. And it’s an important element and in the past I have clashed with studios who have opposed people speaking in their language, having to remember each time that the most successful film in history was Avatar and the dialogue in Na’vi is subtitled for a good portion of that film. The world, of course, had no problem appreciating it considering the box office results. I think the stigma against subtitles is really out of date.

Invasion tries to tell the story from different perspectives, proposing various characters of different ages, origins and social status. In particular, the story set in Japan is very tied to the local aspects, what was it like working on that part of the story and with actresses like Shioli Kutsuna and Bingbing Fan?

For this show, and for my work in general, it’s really important to me that a work reflects the reality of the global world we live in. We do not live in a situation where America is first and then the rest of the world and we are more aware of it thanks to the network and social media. Probably in the past the approach was different because America dominated the entertainment sector and now not anymore, let’s think about successes obtained by projects such as The paper house, Lupine and now Squid Game. Working with Asian actors and actresses has been a truly rewarding experience because, first and foremost, there are incredible talent, whether it’s from Japan, China, Thailand and Korea, and the same goes for directors. As a screenwriter who did not grow up in that culture, this gives me the opportunity to delve into a history and, indeed, a culture, truly rich and in a deeper and older history than the American one. Working with Shioli Kutsuna was extraordinary. I had already collaborated with her on the occasion of Deadpool 2, but he had a small part and I wasn’t aware, if I’m honest, of what he was capable of doing. I didn’t realize she was as amazing as she is on the show where she is thrilling, real and honest. And working with Bingbing Fan is amazing: I’ve worked with her twice: in X-Men – Days of a future past had had a really small role and now in The 355 he stars alongside Penelope Cruz who is Spanish, and Lupita Nyong’o who has non-American origins. Bingbing brought a completely different perspective than the American one. We are all the result of our origins, of the place we live in, and we bring all this into our art, so two actresses like them make each work richer.

In the series we don’t see aliens immediately, it takes some time before the threat can be seen. Why did you make this choice?

I think from the beginning my approach to the show was that it had to be a project with the characters, their emotions at the center, in which there are real people facing dramatic crises in their lives. Before the aliens appeared, I wanted viewers to get close and feel connected with these characters, that their lives feel realistic before introducing the element of fiction and science fiction. I made it clear right away that this was a character show and that what they feel could appeal to viewers. Also I wanted the alien invasion to be shown as it would happen in real life, i.e. as an element you know nothing about, mysterious, gradual, not as it has sometimes happened previously with spaceships that appear out of nowhere and start destroying monuments or passing through Times Square. I think progressive revelation is how it would happen in real life and I wanted the audience to see the reaction of these characters pretty much in real time and in a way that would lead them to think ‘I would do that too if I were them. It seems like I’m on a journey grappling with this mysterious thing that’s happening in the world with them. ‘ I didn’t want there to be aliens hitting and killing from the start and it was just another action show, I wanted it to be more than that approach.

Many films have been made with an alien invasion at the center. Do you have any favorites that you used as inspiration for the series?

I’ve got a lot of them. I think it’s a genre that has been well told. Limiting myself to two titles I would say Close encounters of the third kind which was part of my sources of inspiration, in part, because what Steven Spielberg did was to keep the story very close to reality and focus on this character and his relationship with his family. It focused mainly on the character of Richard Deyfuss and this led me to think that a story could be told about a person who seemed real, about the emotional crisis that one faces when something mysterious comes on the scene and that you cannot know. That film was a great source of inspiration. The other movie that is among my favorites, although I wouldn’t say it’s totally relevant to the series, is District 9: what Neill Blomkamp did with that work was pure genius.