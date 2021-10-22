Invasion, the review | Nerd League

The discovery of the other unknown, the encounter (which often was a clash) with the unknown, the first contact, all variables of a theme very dear to the popular imagination and therefore also a recurring topic in science fiction literature and, consequently in the cinema. One of those areas of investigation that has accompanied human history and has changed with historical events (11 September) and geopolitical changes, intertwining with other elements that have broadened its imaginative range, updating its points of view and languages. One of the most striking was the rereading of our humanity through a threat that could end it. The phenomenon of de War of the Worlds, Wells’ novel about an alien invasion, originally published in serial format in 1897, then at the center of theaffaire which involved the adaptation of Orson Welles on radio in 1938 and finally starring in cinema in 1953 with Byron Haskin and in 2005 with Steven Spielberg and on TV in 2019 with a miniseries where he will return to English land (we mention only the most famous adaptations). A story born as a reflection on social Darwinism and colonialism to then become a starting point to talk about us.

In Invasion review, of which we have seen the first 5 episodes in preview, Apple Original TV series of a completely different thickness compared to the homonymous ABC, released on October 22 with the first 3 episodes and then on a weekly basis, we talk about another title that it goes to insert itself in this imaginary, taking a lot of inspiration both from the aforementioned title and from the TV series created by Rod Sterling On the edge of reality. Another cultural phenomenon, even more focused on the analysis of the change in our lives in the moment of the arrival of the unknown, the first edition of which came out in 1959 and then re-proposed with three revivals in 1985, 2002 and 2019, the latter presented by Jordan Peele and produced, among others, by Simon Kinberg. Kinberg himself known for his work in the X-Men saga (is coming soon The 355, his second directorial job, trailer here), Oscar nominated for The Martian and creator of the series to which the article is dedicated together with David Weil (Hunters).

To live up to tradition, Apple, along with Boat Rocker, invest around $ 200 million (they all see each other, but can’t cover a couple of shoddy CGI moments) and enlist excellent names like Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill and Shioli Kutsuna for the cast and as Jakob Verbruggen for the direction of some episodes.

Every corner of the world

Oklahoma, Long Island, Tokyo, London, Afghanistan.

The series presents itself with a choral structure, dividing the invasion narrative into 5 different stories, set in different corners of the world and allowing to analyze the classic “close encounter of the third kind” from different points of view, united by the need to respond to the same question: “Is it possible to find a new meaning in one’s life when everything we care about is endangered?” Sometimes proving even a little cynical in the answer given.

The most striking example of this is the story of sheriff John Bell Tyson (Neill), who, having arrived one step away from retirement, finds himself orphaned of a personal satisfaction that can fill a void never filled by the work that he had to address his existence towards full and satisfying satisfaction. A prelude that opens to the discovery of the other characters, each in more or less the same condition as the provincial policeman with whitened hair, or in need of repositioning and rediscovering a meaning or a motivation.

This is the case of Aneesha (Farahani), a first generation Syrian woman transplanted to America, full of hope and now the wife of an entrepreneur and mother of two beautiful children, but with a degree in medicine that was reluctantly abandoned, and of Mituski (Kutsuna) , communications officer of the JASA, forced to attend in silence the departure of the shuttle with her beloved on board at the behest of this last, who has always wanted to keep their relationship secret. But also that of Casper (Barratt), a very young student who, like the little ghost with whom he shares his name, has always preferred to hide behind his notebooks and his headphones rather than appear, frightened by a bully with protruding ears who reminds him of every once because he cannot be a normal child, and, finally, of soldier Trevante Ward (Anderson), who, in order not to face his personal problems at home, preferred to lead a mission in Afghanistan, where at least he can feel useful, looking after his men.

Different ages, places, needs and lives. A varied and careful exploration of the human dimension, waiting for the first contact, with the conviction that to find meaning, just wait for the sky to choose you.

The beginning after the end

By adopting a narrative structure distributed in such a diversified way, the series accepts the risk of a more reasoned and less rhythmic editing in order to maintain the canonical fil rouge of the main plot (the invasion, of course), betting everything on the exploration of the characters and playing with a siphoned interaction between their lives and the representatives of the apocalyptic event that is affecting them, in a in & out who always sees the predilection of the story of the inner world.

What we are talking about in the series is in fact the ability of man to reinvent himself, to make a revolution within himself and to start again, even after the end, indeed, precisely because the end has come.

In revealing the soul of the protagonists, the authors decide to take their time, never stepping on the accelerator, like a lover who has the sensitivity to let the object of his love meet him and not the other way around. A choice that monopolizes a large part of the playing time, not considering for now any particular novelties in its proposal of the variant, however enjoyable, on the sci-fi theme it deals with (at least until now, even if a couple of passages suggest that a little something juicy could to happen). The invasion is, in particular, rigorously presented only to the extent that it becomes functional to the deepening of the protagonists and alternating moments of obvious revelation with sibylline clues, never disdaining quotations (in addition to various references, even evident, to the titles cited for beginning of the article there are other iconic ones, see monolith in the desert).

In conclusion of the review of Invasion, after watching the first 5 episodes (always a good thing to specify), we can say that the series of Kinberg and Weil runs the risk of being almost too obvious in its intentions to shift the focus with respect to the narrative of the ‘meeting with the real unknown, still rather foggy, running what seems the calculated risk of postponing an ingredient that will probably prove to be fundamental to explore in the second part in order to make a definitive judgment on the nature of the series. We will see, with justified curiosity.

Invasion is available on Apple TV + with the first three episodes starting October 22, followed by new weekly episodes, every Friday.

