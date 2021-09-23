Invasion, watch the new trailer for the Apple series

ROME – Apple TV + today unveiled the trailer for “ Invasion “, a new science fiction drama series by 10 episodes by the Oscar- and Emmy Award-nominated writer, producer and director Simon Kinberg (“X-Men”, “Deadpool”, “Survivor – The Martian”) e David Weil (“Hunters”).

The Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist”, “The Fall – Serial Killer Hunt”), will be released worldwide on Apple TV + with the first three episodes on 22 October, followed by new weekly episodes, every Friday.

“Invasion” is one rousing science fiction drama series which chronicles an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Filmed on various continents, it sees protagonists Shamier Anderson (“Bruised”, “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction”, “Paterson”, “No truth”), Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion”, “Peaky Blinders”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2”, “The Outsider”).

“Invasion”Is written and produced by Simon Kinberg And David Weil. Verbruggen, who also directed several episodes, is executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis are executive producers along with Andrew Baldwin, who also wrote the script. Katie O’Connell Marsh is executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Watch the trailer for the Invasion series