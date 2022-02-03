Invasive hammer worms are conquering Italy: it is alarm

A new species of worm is invading the gardens of Italy, e could cause serious damage to local ecosystems. The news initially came from France in 2019, while the first reports from Italy date back to the end of the same year.

The species that is worrying experts has been reported in Veneto, particularly in the Treviso area, and in Lazio; the reports speak explicitly of “hundreds of small black worms, active early in the morning” never seen before in the area.

What are hammerheads?

The new species of hammerhead worm discovered in 2019 has been named Humbertium covidum. Researchers who first got acquainted with the little black worm, Jean-Lou Justine of the Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN) e Leigh Winsor of James Cook University, explain the origin of the name as “evidently derived from covid”.

“When we started work in 2020”Explain in The Conversation magazine“ our workshops were closed for lockdown. The pandemic continued like this we decided to name the species in homage to all the victims “.

And that’s why the newly discovered hammerhead worm was named Herbertium covidum. But what exactly is a hammer worm? And how is a specimen of this so small species made – hardly 3 centimeters in length – yet so dangerous?

Herbertium covidum is a flat worm, “As big as a phalanx of a little finger” and completely black, which differentiates it from most of the worms that we can meet in our fields and which makes it very special. “Its color is extraordinary,” the researchers explain “It is completely black, so much so that one thinks of liquid metal”.

The species has the classic elongated shape of flat worms, with a rather large head – as befits all species of hammer worms, so called precisely for the shape of the head.

The new species has been documented up to now only in French territory and in Italy – two main records, from Veneto and from the Rome area – but it could also be found in Russia, China and Japan. And it is good to monitor it, because it is one clearly alien species – probably arrived in our territories from East Asia – which risks becoming a serious threat to the ecosystems and crops of our countryside.

Because the hammer worm is a danger

Humbertium covidum is not an endemic species of the European territories: it has probably arrived hidden in the soil of imported plants, or together with some other commodity, according to the researchers who discovered it and sounded the alarm.

“Some specimens of worm, which obviously does not realize anything”, say the scientists “find themselves crossing the whole world in a few days” together with earth, plants and who knows what else. It therefore arrives in a completely alien environment, in which “Its natural predators do not exist, food is abundant and it can proliferate”. It is more or less the dynamics of all invasions by alien species, at least in the first phase. In the case of Humbertium covidum, which is a predatory worm, the abundant food consists essentially of small snails and worms.

Like all invasive alien species, the hammerhead worm constitutes one serious threat to our ecosystems: the arrival of an opportunistic predator it can change the balance of ecosystems in a short time, eventually altering the biodiversity of our soils.

And the alteration of biodiversity, the researchers explain, “has an ecological but also an economic cost“: It is known that the presence of alien species has a very negative effect on agricultural production, which inevitably see the size of the harvests decrease.

The alarm is therefore clear: Humbertium covidum will also be a beautiful worm, shiny and similar to liquid metal, but it shouldn’t live and thrive here, even if it got there without any fault – scientists are keen to point out.

When you meet an alien species, it is very important report any sighting immediately to the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, by writing an email to specieinvasive@isprambiente.it or using the ASAP mobile app.