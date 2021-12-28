Invented in Japan the monitor which, if licked, makes you perceive flavors

The news went around the web and confirmed that Japan is one of the most innovative countries on the electronics front: Homei Miyashita, associate professor at the School of Science and Technology of the university Meiji, he presented a prototype of a television screen which, if licked, allows you to feel the tastes of the foods on display, in order to create an increasingly multisensory experience.

📺 ‘Taste the TV’: A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors https://t.co/JWVhiU94z1 pic.twitter.com/ZgxmfTf1Xn – Reuters (@Reuters) December 23, 2021

The device was baptized Taste the TV (TTTV) and use a mix of ten flavors (including sweet, sour, spicy and salty) which are sprinkled on the screen to recreate the taste of a particular food.

Second Homei Miyashita, in the era of Covid-19, with people forced to remain closed in their homes, this technology can make you taste distant flavors even at a distance. “The goal is to ensure that you can eat in a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home“.

Miyashita he works with a team of about 30 students with whom he built the TTTV prototype in the last year. The cost is around 100,000 yen (almost 800 euros). The invention in November won a Innovative Technologies Award to the Digital Content EXPO 2021 held in Chiba.

Source consulted:

TwitterReuters