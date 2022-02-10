Inventing Anna: all about the new TV series that will glue you to the screen

TV series: here is Anna, the new, unbearable, female character created by Shonda Rhimes

She is the most powerful woman on TV and she makes no secret of her: Shonda Rhimesformer mother of Grey’s Anatomy And Bridgertonnow go back to Netflix with a female miniseries. Is called Inventing Annaleaves on February 10, and promises to be taken from a true story of a scammeran alleged German heiress.

The plot

The idea comes from the article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” and in fact in the episodes we see Vivian (Anna Chlumsky), a pregnant reporter looking for a scooptrying to get an interview with Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), assuming that’s the girl’s real name.

Julia Garner in the film Inventing Anna AARON EPSTEIN / NETFLIX

The protagonist

The 28-year-old lead actress is part of a category loved by Shonda: a semi-unknown, with a vaguely familiar and almost anonymous face, to be molded until she is transformed into an icon. She succeeded with Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), one of the highest paid on TV even though she is now fed up with the medical drama and would like to cut it out; she performed the same miracle with Kerry Washington (Scandal), which thanks to her has come a long way from the pigtails in Save The Last Dance; she came very close with Mireille Einos (The Catch). However, since she does not like half-failures, she has returned to the topic of scammers this time too. Wanting to distract yourself for a moment from the actresses to talk about actors, it is enough to mention the “mister nobody” of For the people (the legal semi-fiasco in two seasons). Behold, she turned him into the Duke of Hastings of Brigerton and, voilà !, he is now one of the highest rated names in Hollywood. Even when Ms. Rhimes herself was at the beginning of her career she made her future star debut: yes, she wrote the saga of Pretty Princess with Anne Hathaway, then at the very beginning.