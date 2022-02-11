Inventing Anna, the 10 most crafty scammers on the screen

The star of Ozark Julia Garner becomes the fake it-girl Anna Delvey in one of the top titles of the year, Inventing Anna. The new miniseries Netflix – 10 episodes of 60 minutes – conceived and produced by Shonda Rhimes. The creator of Grey’s Anatomy And Bridgertonthis time, she let herself be inspired by a news story that really happened. That of New York’s biggest scammer, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. The story is inspired by the article published in New York Magazine by Jessica Pressler entitled How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People. Behind the false German heiress Anna Delvaywho claimed to have a fortune of over 60 million euros, he was hidingactually, a 22-year-old of Russian descent.

Who is Anna Sorokin?

Born in 1991, Anna was born on the outskirts of Moscow from a truck driver father and a housewife mother. At 16, he moved to Germany with his family. Described by her classmates as “an excellent student” and “determined”, Anna she flies to London to attend college but she does not finish her studies. After you moved to New York from Europe in 2013, reinvents herself as a German heiress with funds abroad. Thanks to the new identity of Anna Delvey, the girl begins to associate with the jet set of the Big Apple by deception. About her Yours fraudulent activity it beginsonly 22 years old, in the front row at the fashion week Spring Summer in New York in 2013.

After 4 years of scams, in 2017, the young woman ends up in handcuffs before obtaining a $ 22 million loan which he had applied for by submitting false documentation. His sentence included the payment of nearly $ 200,000 and imprisonment from 4 to 12 years. After serving 24 months in solitary confinement, however, the girl she went free a year ago.

Today, the series that chronicles her deeds as a skilled scammer would have earned her a check from Netflix for about $ 320,000. Figure that, according to insiders, Anna would use it to compensate her victims.